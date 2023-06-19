Ruth Bass: Threatened monarch is king of the butterflies

RICHMOND — A red admiral stopped by the other day appearing, not from a Russian ship, but from a pupa. It was moving its wings slowly up and down, perhaps a newborn needing to dry them. It was stunning and not observed here before; the hope is that it has a mate and friends and considers this a good place to be.
It joins the many butterflies that feast on lilacs, coneflowers and any bloom that captures their fancy. We consider our yellow tiger swallowtails common because quite a few float about the yard every year, paying a lot of attention to the lilacs and daylilies — which doesn’t mean their arrival isn’t greeted verbally and photographically.
But it’s the monarchs we wait for and get excited about. The viceroy almost duplicates the monarch’s coloring, except for one black stripe, and they all flutter about in such a hurry that it can take a little doing before you’re sure what you’ve got. In human form, monarchs rule and viceroys do what the king says. In the butterfly world, the viceroy is a decoy and may give up its life for a monarch.
It was a few decades ago when the late Fran Bartlett stopped in after mowing our field and said he hoped we didn’t mind, but he’d left a patch unmown because a cluster of milkweed plants had sprung up there and they’d be a lunch counter for monarchs. We hadn’t thought about feeding monarchs, but we’ve left the milkweed ever since and have a forest of plants in the grass this year.
When the pods open and those brown seeds with the silky white parachute fly into the world, they’ve planted themselves in the flower beds, too. I keep a few, liking the pink blooms but less fond of their gone-by look later on. Crafty people dry the pods and create wreaths and tree ornaments with them, and the fluffy insides have been used for pillow and mattress stuffing in various countries for centuries.
Before we knew better, lots of butterflies gave up their lives for my brother and me. Some elderly relative had a group of them under glass, framed. So we set out with our nets and when we caught one, we’d stick it to a cardboard with a common pin. Dead or alive? I’ve chosen to forget that answer. Fortunately for the creatures, we weren’t very good at it and certainly not the day my brother spied one and suddenly slammed down his net, tripping me with the long handle. I struck my head on a concrete footing, and the hunt ended with blood, tears and stitches.
Years later, weeding curly parsley, I jumped back at the sight of a very fat, 2 1/2-inch green caterpillar attached to the plant and munching. I passed him by, thinking something so impressive might produce something even more impressive. The internet found my green friend, the early stage of a black swallowtail, a large butterfly with brilliant blue spots on its back, an annual resident here. He stayed on that one plant, and I left it to him.
The disturbing thing about butterflies right now is how they’re disappearing from this planet we’ve been messing with. According to an article in Science magazine, climate change, especially in the increasingly hot western United States, has contributed to a scary decline in butterfly populations, along with threats like habit loss and pesticides. And butterflies are more than a pretty passerby — along with bees, they pollinate and we can’t survive without pollination.
Specifically, the monarch butterfly can’t survive without milkweed. They lay their eggs on it here, the caterpillars feed on the plants and make a chrysalis (pupa), the butterfly emerges and in the fall heads across the United States to Mexico, repeating the reproduction process several times as it goes — so milkweed is needed all along the route. Agricultural changes here and woodland destruction in Mexico have affected their safety while migrating and the size of their winter home, the places where they’ve rested by the thousands for centuries.
Wildfires, tornados, blistering temperatures and drought are enormous — often killing — events for people. The butterflies are one more canary in the coal mine — climate change isn’t some future, let’s-put-it-off phenomenon. It’s here. Killing butterflies and not a few humans — while we flit about discussing the crisis.