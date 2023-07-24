Ruth Bass: Tiny dog sounds alarm on apple-eating bear

RICHMOND — We used to talk about The Bear.

The bear whose cubs knocked over a pail that “could not” be opened and spilled seeds all over the garage floor. The bear who interrupted lunch on the patio and required two adults and a dog to seek shelter. The bear who every January thaw bent the wrought iron feeder pole to the ground. The bear who carried off a feeder or two.

One day, someone pointed out that we talked about the bear as if it were the only one. Since more than 4,500 black bears call Massachusetts home these days, we were obviously dealing with mother, father, child and cousins. We began, more accurately, to speak of A bear. And one day, when grandson Sam had commented that he’d never seen one here, he suddenly stared toward the woods and said, “But there they are.” A female black bear and her twin cubs.

The indefinite article changed again last week. THE bear, first of the year, appeared under an apple tree, foraging among fallen apples. I might have missed HIM, but the 11-pound dog was snoozing with eyes open, facing the window, and suddenly vaulted from his snuggly spot, barking like a dog nine times his size.

Tired from weeding and fertilizing and mowing, I figured a turkey flock was moving through. I continued to watch an episode of “Shrinking.” But he was insistent. So I got up. And there, under the trees where two bucks and a doe had been a couple of days before, was the largest bear that’s ever been in this yard. Much larger than the big, collared female who munched on my lettuce last spring and sat on the bank watching me in the kitchen.

This bear was The Hulk. He was facing the house, his body at least twice as wide as the substantial tree trunk beside him. The grapevine had reported an enormous bear roaming West Stockbridge, and since the males travel at least three to four miles, it seemed possible this was the one. Was this a 620-pounder like the one shot by Travis Bailey in September 2022 in Lee?

The black bear has short legs, so the animal seems smaller than he is when on all fours. But one stood here and leaned on a birch tree and, after he was gone, we measured 6 feet from the ground to where the top of his head was on the trunk. Bailey’s measured 7 feet, nose to tail.

One or another of our dogs has barked at a bear, and the animal has loped off into the woods in a fairly casual way. This one paid no attention to the dog, nor to the first blast from the air horn that’s always handy here. But when I opened the door and hit the horn three times — wondering later why neighbors hadn’t appeared to see what I was doing — he jumped up and then slowed to a leisurely pace into the neighbor’s backyard. He has not returned — yet.

But bears have good memories, and those apples will be as tempting to THE bear as the one was to Adam and Eve. So, I reread all the stuff about what humans are supposed to do about bears and plead with any of you who think the birds need food now to cease and desist. Spend the money on a food pantry for humans instead of buying seeds. Bears belong in the woods, not backyards; feeders are put away here on the Ides of March and don’t go up until late December. The Division of Fisheries and Wildlife says April 1 to late November or early December.

As a Canadian ranger told us years ago, talking about grizzly bears, anyone who encourages human contact with a bear is signing that creature’s death warrant. A bear at ease around humans and their bird feeders and garbage cans is in danger of being eliminated. But our black bears, the wildlife people say, are usually not considered dangerous. One internet statistic says humans are 50,000 times more likely to be killed by a dog than a black bear.

The fisheries and wildlife people say, “A bear’s first response to something unusual is to flee. If a bear is feeding in an area where it doesn’t belong, such as your yard, on a porch, or in a dumpster, run out at it, yell and make lots of noise.”

I yell and hope the bear doesn’t know how little the dog is behind the bark. I blast the ear-splitting horn. But run out at THE bear? Not so much.