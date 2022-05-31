A week or so ago, I found the perfect definition of incongruous. The word came into its own in an unlikely spot, the Welcome Center for Ocean City, New Jersey. It’s a traditional building, gray siding with bright white porch and deck railings, elevated to provide water views. It’s prettier than most places where travelers stretch their legs, rush to rest rooms and grab brochures and maps they’ll probably find months later under the seat.
The incongruity comes when a driver unfolds from the car and sees the paparazzi along the rail, their super-long lenses pointing toward a tangled mass of evergreens and other trees. Behind him/her, traffic whizzes over the bridge into Ocean City, population 11,000, beaches vast. In front of the driver, 150 or so snowy and great egrets perch, preen and nest — along with other birds.
Incongruous, indeed. This is a birdwatcher’s paradise, a rookery inaccessible to most humans until the construction of a new highway. Birdwatchers ordinarily look up to see birds — here, with the walkway high above ground level, they are eye level with the middle and tops of the trees. It is extraordinary.
We were tipped off about this spot while bird-watching at Cape May, New Jersey, and despite the fact that we wanted to avoid late Sunday traffic on the Garden State, we took the exit to see what all the fuss was about. It’s guaranteed to satisfy — even for people who’ve never heard of an egret.
We watched one determined egret tug on a 30-inch plant stem until it gave way and could be added to her nearby nest, a flat-ish collection of similar sticks. The egrets flew hither and yon and perched to display the white plumes that nearly made them extinct when ladies decades ago wanted the feathers for their hats. With binoculars, we felt we were next to the great egret who was either laying eggs or keeping them warm.
When a yellow-crowned night heron lifted its wings, we saw a large blue egg in its nest, certainly a new experience for our birding group. The black-crowned were numerous, the yellow-crowned night herons more secretive. We saw a dozen glossy ibis, a bird we’d seen only one at a time before. They were sitting or standing still, their black feathers shiny, coppery heads gleaming in the sun. Many white ibis were strolling about, poking their long red beaks into this and that. And beyond the preening and mating dances — one internet entry refers to seeing the birds’ “intimate moments,” most likely in April — and nest-sitting was an incredible view of Great Egg Harbor Bay.
Because Ocean City is far from home, we agreed to stay only 15 minutes. Thirty, at least, went by in a flash, even though we thought we were birded-out by the three guided walks we’d done in Cape May the day before.
For birders like us — who know a chickadee from a song sparrow but are hopeless on sandpipers — the group walks on Cape May proved ideal. Each with a pair of guides who know who’s singing in the trees and about 20 people of varying knowledge works well. For those who know Cape May, we did an hour and a half at The Beanery at 7, same at Garrett Family Preserve at 10:30 and, on that 80-and-up degree day, the same at South Cape May Meadows along the shore at 1 p.m.
Eagle columnist Clellie Lynch and her husband Danny spotted or heard more than 100 species during a bird-a-thon they participated in recently. It involved not only a lot of hours but also a bit of a marathon on the road from one hot spot to the next. We didn’t do that. We were like stop-and-go traffic on I-684 — but with good company, good results and no fumes.
The best moments were seeing indigo buntings, blue grosbeaks, oystercatchers, an orchard oriole, a prairie warbler, least terns in their fenced-off nesting space on the beach, dowitchers digging for food, red-eyed and white-eyed vireos, Carolina chickadee, green heron, high-flying chimney swifts and many purple martins.
And pleasant company all the time. It would change the world if nations were like birders — patient, thoughtful, tolerance of both the show-off and the ones who can’t keep up, able to be silent when silence is essential, able to listen, non-competitive. Birders proceed with a purpose, have a common goal and, always, share what they find.