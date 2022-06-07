Ruth Bass: The veggies grow – let mouth-watering begin

RICHMOND — The carrots all came up. Now, because of my seed-sowing habits, they’re what my mother would call “thicker than spatter.”
Apparently, spatter is a very dense accumulation of spots — as in, grease on the stove from frying a hamburger or freckles on a redhead’s face. What lies ahead is tweezer-style thinning and weeding.
It’s my fault. While my gardening husband placed seeds carefully, one by one if possible, using a sandy base for carrots in deference to their erratic ideas about germinating, I scatter with much less patience. And scatter leads to spatter if they all sprout.
So now, the short row of carrots is a delicate, lacy mass interspersed with the species of weed that is thicker than you now-know-what in the vegetable garden here. They’ll be tough to weed and thin, which is why said husband always asked for help when it came to carrots.
He didn’t like delicate weeding, and he didn’t like thinning because it meant the end for each carrot plant that was tossed. What will come in handy is a pair of tiny tongs a nurse friend gave me. I don’t know what the health care function was, but they’ll tweak out the weeds.
I can’t attack the task yet because the plants are too small. Right now, I’m excited about the fact that they all appeared, managing our clay-ey, rocky soil with gusto. The whole veggie thing is exciting this week — at least for those of us who prefer backyard agriculture to plastic-wrapped.
Peas and onions and spinach are marching in neat rows with biodegradable paper mulch on each side. The paper is better looking than newspaper between rows, but both keep down the weeds and save a lot of time with rototiller or hoe.
Tiny lettuces from seed have emerged, and the lettuce harvest has begun thanks to a six-pack of mixed kinds — green and red — purchased at Country Caretaker in Canaan, N.Y. It was nice to realize a few years ago that cutting lettuce where the leaves begin, leaving a little stem, inspires them to grow back until they’re killed by summer’s heat.
Ten tomato plants, including a Roma for sauce, are perking up from the trauma of transplanting. One look at them brings back a memory of the year my husband had 96 tomato plants, and vats of soup and sauce seemed to bubble in the kitchen endlessly.
Quotas were negotiated for the next several years until the number was down to 25, a number he protested in print. His laments brought him support from gardeners all over the county, people who also liked to plant too many tomatoes.
Pounding in 10 stakes for tomatoes is pounding enough. If, for some reason, weather and bugs and other natural invaders create a shortage, I know that Bartlett’s Orchard at the bottom of the hill has put in more than a thousand tomato plants of a number of kinds. A handy backup.
Onions and potatoes may not be the most glamourous of vegetables, but they’re among my favorites, with onion plants purchased annually from Bruce the Onionman and seed potatoes from various Berkshire sources. They’re both dependable and, stored in the cellar, let me walk by that part of the supermarket for months.
What’s not there? Corn, given up years ago because the skunks harvested it before we could; broccoli because of not spraying and a night when the green cabbage worms nearly came to the table; kale because mostly I don’t like it. Brussels sprouts barely made the cut because deer eat them down to the ground, walking right past the deterrent marigolds, but I’m hoping to thwart them this year.
The garden will be so handy — for salad, zucchini bread, pesto, sauce and soup, and veggies raw and cooked. And perhaps all the bending and hoeing will make the dog walks on this road of hills seem like nothing at all.