Ruth Bass: But, are we ‘better than this’?

RICHMOND — So many issues, so many of them leading people to repeat, “We are better than this.”
It’s time to ask whether we are. Or whether we are all likely to turn mean and violent when we disagree with our fellow Americans; whether we are more likely to behave like 2-year-olds or fifth grade boys when faced with situations that demand thought, not threats.
In recent weeks, we’ve had to face the fact that police on patrol, hundreds of them, last August in Kenosha, Wis., took no notice — or at least no action — at the sight of a baby-face teenager (looking more like 14 than 17) wandering aimlessly and alone through the city’s streets with a semi-automatic rifle in a sling.
As a parent, I have had moments of feeling sorry for Kyle Rittenhouse, whose father, a resident of Kenosha, did not attend his son’s trial on murder charges. At least his mother was there, every day, ready to defend her son’s actions, but also the person who thought it reasonable to drive her teenager (a boy interested in law enforcement and guns) to a protest.
This week, the future of Kyle Rittenhouse may be decided. But, no matter what happens when the jury returns, his life has been damaged forever. Whether convicted of murder or not, he shot and killed two people at the age of 17.
Then we have the anonymous awfulness of people who think it’s OK to threaten members of Congress because they voted to rebuild our crumbling bridges and highways, get all Americans connected to better communication, make us once again a country where people can turn on the faucet in the kitchen and get clean water, and give us better trains.
“Traitor,” one Republican congressman was called because he wanted these things for his constituents. Others have received similar threats. So much for the right to vote as you see fit.
The worst to date was the anime video tweeted by Rep. Paul Gosar showing him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. As more than one person said in reaction, that act would get him fired in the workplace, expelled from school — or arrested. Democrats have started action on censure, but Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has maintained silence. One can only hope he might have suggested in private that we’re better than this. (Betting on that would be problematical.)
Then comes Gen. Michael Flynn, drilling another hole in his onetime reputation as a talented military man. At a conference in San Antonio, he defied the Constitution by announcing that the United States should have one religion — Christianity. He also advised the former president that martial law should be declared after the November election and all ballot boxes seized. He’s come a long way from ROTC at the University of Rhode Island.
Without even mentioning Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, we find ourselves surrounded by violent talk and action, communicated easily by all the technology at our fingertips. We’ve been given permission to talk this way and act this way by the man who dodged going to war in Vietnam but also promoted an insurrection after four years of dissing everyone who offended him.
To be fair, we didn’t become mean and violent in the past four years. We have history with Native Americans, with African slaves, with Japanese Americans in World War II, with women. We are better than this. Or we’d like to think so. It’s a decent goal: To be better than this.