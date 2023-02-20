Ruth Bass: ‘Such a nice day’ — but is it too nice?

RICHMOND — Such a nice day. Forty to 53 degrees. Intermittent sunshine with the warmth of February built in.
Down coat left on the hook. Driveway clear of ice. Spears of snowdrops visible in the rock garden. Bird feeders accessible.
College kids in shorts. Daylilies peeking out from their winter bunkers. Sneakers for walking a dog who doesn’t need his down jacket. And the return of the red-wings.
In Pennsylvania, Punxsutawney Phil is in need of an antidepressant — wrong again.
Is it spring? The snowdrop shoots are always there in February, usually buried in several inches of snow and somehow managing to slow their urge to bloom enough to bring joy in late March. Sunsets are always farther north in February and will end up, by June, straight across the valley from the house.
Such a nice day. But not a good day.
Kids should be grabbing their sleds, not their baseball gloves. Golfers should need yoga, not be chipping in the backyard. Perennials should keep sleeping, as should bears. Gardeners should be ordering seeds, not staring at the bare soil of the vegetable garden. Tree roots should not be nudging grass to green up under their branches.
The world is out of kilter. Tornados ripping through the South prior to the usual season, torrential rain flooding the Northeast in winter: It’s climate change. The Doubting Thomases may still be out there, but the reality surrounds us. Some people are moved to say they’re not going to recycle anymore because it’s too little, too late; the situation hopeless.
It is late. Some of the goals being set give target dates that are 10, 20, 30 years away, which looks like unrealistic optimism. But stopping our individual efforts to turn things around seems totally wrong in this corner.
And yet, the comments are out there, people who don’t recycle bottles and cans, who drive big gas-eating cars and who spray herbicides on their lawns because it seems like a drop in a bucket that is going to overflow anyway.
That’s the view of pessimists, more than a little selfish. Optimists figure that little things create big things, that it’s a good day when someone turns down the thermostat a degree, opens the window instead of turning on the air, lets the dandelions and plantain grow on the lawn, takes the bike instead of the car. Optimists plant a tree, an absorber of carbon.
Some companies are taking heed. We see the baby steps when so many boxes these days are shipped with paper tape instead of plastic, so many of those boxes are made with recycled materials. We like the use of plastic bottles to make the fleece jackets that we love, but strict environmentalists caution that the process requires petroleum, so fleece is not home free in terms of climate change.
We enjoy days at Cape Cod when the water is warmer than usual, sometimes because the tide has come in over wide stretches of sand so hot your feet refuse to take the next step without flip-flops. But also because the water is just plain warmer.
On the outer cape, white sharks get more numerous every year, threatening not only swimmers but the whales that have plied those waters for centuries. Conservative surfers no longer risk toes over the edge when they relax on their boards before taking a run.
What brings the sharks? The Atlantic around New England is warming faster than 99 percent of water in oceans around the world. That brings southern animals north, threatening food supplies, whales and seals.
Simplistically, the ocean, capable of absorbing a great deal of carbon, is overeating, courtesy of us humans, who keep dumping more greenhouse gases into the air, trapping too much sunlight and overheating the planet. The water warms, and oceans become less able to support the foods their residents thrive on. So we may say the water is nice today — warm. But not good.
Fifty degrees in February may be nice, but that is a forecast for 90-plus sticky degrees in July, August, even September. The Berkshires aren’t used to that. We hope the big guys will do their share, and we shouldn’t abandon our climate-preservation efforts because they seem like a snowflake in a blizzard. Little things mean a lot.