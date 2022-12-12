Ruth Bass: Where did ‘service with a smile’ go?

RICHMOND — The fastest growing piece of our economy is the service industry. That’s the segment that doesn’t produce things, like cars and furnaces, like chips, boxes of computer paper and lettuce.
By definition — “the action of helping or doing work for someone” — it’s the people who bring your eggs Benedict to your table, renew your newspaper subscription, make appointments for haircuts and lab tests and answer your online queries.
Service is deteriorating. We’ve all experienced the gradual rotting, possibly accelerated by the pandemic.
One of the grandest contribution to the frustration of lesser service is the often-cursed introduction of the automated phone system. It’s hard enough that no one at home answers the phone anymore, and you have to leave a message. But it’s much worse when you try to contact the outside world, hear the phone ring and then hear, “Listen carefully for our options have changed,” followed by as many as nine choices that you might “press.”
Sometimes none of the choices seems to fit the question at hand so you randomly “press” a number and hope human help will be forthcoming. Sometimes you get a computerized voice that says, “I do not understand that answer.”
When changing from one leased car to another recently, paperwork and payments seemed tangled. Making a phone call, I eventually reached a human who could find no record of my check, the lease agreement I had mailed, nor even of my existence (years) with the company.
I started over and reached a service-wise person who tracked down the already signed lease agreement and the check, then apologized for my frustration. Very nice. Too many companies don’t want to spend time on customer calls, but don’t care how much time you waste.
Restaurant service around here tends to be excellent, worthy of thanks and tips. But consider a Berkshire restaurant that wants the business of a small group but won’t do separate checks for any party of six or more. (Some Berkshire restaurants do it without so much as a frown.)
The wait person (policy not his/her fault) for this six-person group is then confronted with six credit cards and must put each of them into the machine separately — taking at least the same amount of time he/she/they would spend if they were delivering six black folders to the table — and making everyone happy.
It’s happening country-wide. An article in Forbes magazine says, “Companies just aren’t paying enough attention to providing adequate levels of customer service by phone, online or in person. For the American consumer, substandard service has become the new normal.”
The article points to the lack of training of those who have direct contact with customers. The situation, obviously, is made more difficult because of the time we customers spend trying to speak the limited language skills of a robotic voice.
An Eagle columnist wrote last week about hours spent waiting for care at Berkshire Medical Center’s emergency room and the attendant frustration. Short-staffed they said, the same answer after my similar experience. But if the triage people took their eyes off the computer screen for five minutes and came out to speak with the waiting patients about the delay and what their individual status was, it might not shorten the wait but would increase the sense of caring.
And what about hop-skipping from one bank branch to another to find a lobby or a drive-up that’s open? One popular bank in the Berkshires sticks a yellow sign on the door saying the lobby’s closed — short of staff.
I was advised to go to the website to see who was open on a given day so I could stop wasting precious gasoline. And the major website advice is to sign up for online banking and do business by cellphone. Then the bank won’t have to bother with me in person at all.
None of this is nice. We bemoan how teens are isolated from each other because they text, TikTok and Instagram instead of engaging socially. But business does it to us by doing its damndest to avoid competent, personable service. Consider the customer’s journey, the writer in Forbes advises. That would involve engaging with us. Real voice to real voice.
P.S. As with most stories, this one has another side — the customer who is rude to the person given service, perhaps out of frustration or perhaps just because he/she/they isn’t a nice person.
At Apt Cape Cod, a restaurant in Brewster, the owners shut down for a day of kindness during the summer of 2021 because staff needed a rest from customer abuse. The climax came when a patron berated staff for not taking his order when the restaurant was closed.
The owners said abuse had risen exponentially that summer, with diners swearing, yelling and “making team members cry.” The story made the pages of The New York Times.
‘Tis the season for good will, supposedly.