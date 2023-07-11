Ruth Post: Beaver dam(age) — emerging from the muck in New Lebanon, NY

Beaver dam bursts in Pittsfield State Forest, flooding New Lebanon, N.Y. On the weekend before the Fourth of July, residents of New Lebanon, N.Y., were cleaning up after a beaver dam broke on Thursday in Pittsfield State Forest, flooding the town.

At 2:30 a.m. on June 29, our dog, standing by my side of the bed whining, woke me. I thought, Really! It’s pouring buckets out there, just listen. But he was insistent, so I got up, shuffled with him down the stairs, donned my rain jacket and muckers, clipped on his leash and opened the front door. It wasn’t raining.

Muddy water swirled at the base of the doorsill completely covering the front stoop. The noise I had assumed was rain was the rushing water flowing down our street, surrounding our house with the current hitting the front stoop, being diverted, coursing right to the road side of the house and on down toward Route 22, and to the left around to the side lawn, around the back of the house toward the neighbors and Spring Hill Road. Everything that had been in our front yard was gone: four tomato plants, a planter of flowers, a small bench and the base on which they all sat. Muddy water roiled everywhere.

Bolting back upstairs, I yelled “The house is surrounded by water!” I calmed down enough to call 911, although I held up the phone to the window and asked the dispatcher “Can you hear that?!” He calmly replied that he couldn’t, but he would send someone. Then we waited, watching the water swirling by. We checked the cellar expecting to find a flooded basement, but unlike in past high-water situations, our cellar basically remained dry; the work we had done to seal the old stone foundation proved true, wonder of wonders — kudos to our contractors.

Quote We still have muck to clean from yards, huge piles of debris along the road front waiting to be carted away. The day lilies are flattened but still displaying their beautiful blooms. One of our tomato plants rode the base on which it was sitting like a raft and was found completely unscathed behind the house.

Around 3:15 a.m., the first state police cruiser crept up our street. It didn’t get very far, as the road was strewn with debris including large chunks of tree sections; the water continued flooding both sides of the street. The cruiser backed into our neighbor’s yard and, using the spotlight, checked the area further. The two troopers then walked up the road moving the biggest obstacles they could out of the way. A second cruiser arrived around 3:45 and with lights flashing both drove cautiously further up the road. The flow of water was abating. Levels dropped. We could see the surface of our muck-covered stoop now.

Around 4 a.m., a big yellow front end loader came barreling up the street, lights blazing. By 5, the flow of water had stopped and more people began showing up. The culvert at the end of the street had been totally blocked by a wall of tree debris. The subsequent overflowing water had eroded deep gouges in the road shoulder. Debris and muck were everywhere in yards on both sides of the street down to and across Route 22. The town road supervisor correctly concluded that the beaver dam must have let go. I didn’t even know there was a beaver dam there, apparently a two-hour hike up into the state forest. One neighbor from up the hill noted that the ravine behind his house has been flushed clean — easy hiking it now, he observes. Another noted the stream in the back of his property that abuts the state forest has rerouted itself, and now trees with exposed roots teeter on the banks; a winter project looms for him to do some chainsaw and tractor work.

The dog and I took our morning walk earlier than normal that day. Our road was closed as crews toiled all day to clear up and repair as much as possible. The next two days the work continued as neighbors came with tractors, wheel barrels, rakes and muscle, a willingness to help that was beautiful to experience. Fortunately, sunshine was the norm for those few days and the mess began to dry out somewhat.

We still have muck to clean from yards, huge piles of debris along the road front waiting to be carted away. The day lilies are flattened but still displaying their beautiful blooms. One of our tomato plants rode the base on which it was sitting like a raft and was found completely unscathed behind the house. Another was on its side, but we’re hoping it will recover. The other two we never found — found the cages but not the plants or the pots.

The beavers are busy fixing their dam up on the mountain, and we are busy fixing our space here in the valley, reclaiming yards, raking gravel, moving muck, amazed that those beaver engineers use every bit of wood imaginable in their constructions, from huge to tiny to every size in between and cement it all in place with muck.