Our grandchildren have a book titled “The Pout-Pout Fish and the Big, Big Dark.”
In it the Pout-Pout fish seeks to help his friend Ms. Clam recover her “yawn gone pearl,” which has been whooshed away by tidal currents.
His search is not easy as the journey takes him into the deep darkness of the uncharted depths but he perseveres as he hears the encouraging voice of Miss Shimmer, who subtly accompanies him in his quest.
Last fall, our daughter and son-in-law decided on the remote learning module for their children in these difficult days, and as we care for the little ones while their parents are at work, we became the home monitors of their schoolwork — a daunting assignment for us. We have been able not only to cope, but to delight in our role primarily because of their beyond-amazing teachers whose encouraging presence, voices and programs provide astonishing opportunities for their students and support us as we often struggle with the technology.
As Pout-Pout fish begins his search, he encounters the shipwreck “The Tiny Tanic.” This story detail sparks a conversation with our grandchildren and becomes a springboard for further reading about the ocean liner.
Subsequently we read and reread innumerable times many, many books about this tragic ship on “Epic,” the school library site. Our grandson draws detailed pictures of the ship (“It has four stacks. Grammy, but only three work”) and of the iceberg in iceberg alley.
From Legos he fashions ice floes, icebergs and his rendition of the ship to share with his classmates during his day for show and tell. He has tested his creations’ seaworthiness in the bathroom sink. He explains and his classmates ask him questions as they interact via zoom. He and his sister watch videos about the ship. There is even an animated Lego version!
Further he now knows all about Dr. Robert Ballard and his submersibles “Argo” and “Alvin” and the 1985 discovery of the wreck’s location in the North Atlantic. He also speaks of the Costa Concordia, a more recent nautical disaster that was compared to Titanic’s details in one of the videos they watched. He is five.
His teacher incorporates icebergs and shipwrecks into his math lessons. She introduces her students to art sites that provide him with step-by-step instruction on how to draw Arctic animals and ships. She has them create a class story where each student builds on what another has contributed. She takes them to an interactive site with a wildlife rehabilitation person and they revisit the site to monitor the development of a baby beaver as he grows in his journey toward being released back into the wild.
His classmates all know where his interests lie, as he knows theirs, for his teacher encourages them to interact, to get to know each other in creative ways as they come to appreciate and delight in one another in this strange remote world.
His phenomenal teacher told me, to encourage me at one low point, “we’re building the plane as we fly it.” Her patience, her expertise, her love for her students and her role in their lives are visible as she interacts with her charges. And her patience and encouragement with us, her fledgling teachers’ aides, has been beyond compassionate. I realize we’re still airborne and the view is inspiring.
The “Pout–Pout” book ends with the reassuring words, “We are big, big, bigger than the dark” — a timely message from a children’s book to encourage us all when we face uncertain times.