S. Robert Williams: Why Mikaela Shiffrin matters

One of the greatest achievements in sports history is in danger of being largely overlooked: At 27, Mikaela Shiffrin has eclipsed Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark to become the most decorated skier in history.

In addition to her racing prowess, Mikaela Shiffrin has proven to be an outstanding ambassador for her sport and this country, making her one of the most important athletes in decades.

A skier in a World Cup giant slalom experiences three times the force of gravity while traveling at 50 mph. In World Cup downhills, racers routinely hit 80 mph while flying off jumps that send the athlete airborne the distance of half a football field.

Years ago, competitions were held where the top athletes of various sports were pitted against each other. The skiers did exceptionally well, often defeating football, basketball and baseball stars. In short, skiers are some of the finest athletes in the world.

No room for error

Ski racing requires courage, as one look at Lindsey Vonn’s medical history proves. It takes iron nerves to stand in the start house of a downhill, super-G or giant slalom.

The sport of skiing is unforgiving. An NFL quarterback can throw an interception and still lead his team to victory. The same is true for basketball and baseball: Many Cy Young Award-winning pitchers have won games after watching one of his fastballs land in an outfield upper deck.

But in a ski race? One mistake and you’re done. Throughout all this, Mikaela Shiffrin prevails.

Like any great athlete, Shiffrin is multifaceted, winning in slalom, giant slalom, super-G and downhill. But many Americans know little, if anything, of Shiffrin and her accomplishments since her races are not often broadcast on television. That is unfortunate because Mikaela Shiffrin’s importance goes beyond the courage and skill to win ski races and transcends the relative obscurity of her sport.

Exemplar of sportsmanship

Throughout her career, Shiffrin has embodied a quality that is fading from our culture: sportsmanship.

Every day, the sports viewing public gets bombarded with displays of abysmal sportsmanship — touchdown dances, first down signals by players, finger-pointing, bat-flipping, excessive profanity, carping social media posts and other behaviors that do nothing but distract from the game. Sadly, young people who idolize these athletes often mimic this conduct. Instead of calling these athletes out, TV sports shows aggrandize these displays by airing them.

As the leaders of these sports condone and we silently endure this behavior, Mikaela Shiffrin is humble in victory and gracious in defeat.

Her interviews are a breath of fresh air for a public exhausted by controversy.

Dignity, grace to embrace

The 2022 Beijing Olympic Games were a disaster for her. Despite being heavily favored at a time when her sport receives the most attention from the American public, she didn’t win a medal. It was the nadir of her career. After she failed to finish the slalom, she gamely submitted to an interview. Fighting to maintain her composure, she said, “There’s a lot more going on today than my little situation.” At that time, with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging, that unsolicited statement provides a window through which we can view her character.

At that dark moment, Mikaela Shiffrin demonstrated that she had her role in perspective. These are the qualities of a great athlete and role model.

Over the years, she has represented herself, her sport and this country with courage, grace and dignity. This is behavior for our children to emulate and for us to embrace. It will benefit us all to give her the recognition she deserves.