I keep reading how people are tired of masks, tired of being careful in their dining and entertainment venues, tired of canceling out of events and family gatherings, and just plain exhausted holding on so tight that one’s blood ceases to circulate.
Am I the only one that has noticed the effect that this is having on nightly television watching?
As COVID took over our lives, we were forced to isolate. Artists the world over were shocked into paralysis and silence. The painter, sculptor, composer and some writers woke up first. They don’t need collaborators. Patrons, yes! Collaborators, no! The gifts of the playwright, the actor, the singer, the dancer, producers, directors, the life-blood of entertainment as we know it, cannot be created in an isolated vacuum. Theatre, television, movies are collective art forms; the artists involved in these venues need each other to take the disparate parts of whatever form they are involved in to make them whole. How to do that while everyone was locked away in their solo safety zones? Those who were married or partnered or sharing living spaces with other artists lucked out.
Something had to give. And it did. Out of the ashes, a phoenix rose. Slowly, collaborative artists brought their formidable gifts to the most available medium: television.
All hail the Zoom
As COVID progressed and spread through Greek alphabet variants, artists used what they could to create some pretty wonderful programing. From the Metropolitan Opera soloists singing in their living rooms to American Ballet Theatre and New York City Ballet dancers along with ballroom and others, they found places and spaces to create while they isolate. Television was really the easiest creative outlet for our isolated population. Face it, my friends: We were literally and figuratively a captive audience.
There was, of course, the usual la crappe. I shall not burden you with my taste in what I consider “la crappe.” I remember all too vividly friends and family who wouldn’t miss the television show “The Apprentice,” creating the groundswell that brought a certain person to national recognition. I’m not the kind of person that judges another person’s sin. Don’t bet on it. I was the kind of hungry captive, craving the food and drink of entertainment not only as a distraction but as a necessary vehicle for thoughts, ideas, opinions, past and present situations encompassing subject matters that kept my brain ball alive and challenged.
During this pandemic-induced creative surge, we connected with each other to exchange and discuss this inventive programming.
On the other end of COVID
Today, for me there is a striking difference in program selection. My dinner hour is spent surfing channels looking for something to watch as my dinner gets cold. I am waiting for my television set to blow up. I can’t tell you how many shows I start and then 10 to 20 minutes later am forced to surf for something else. I find myself spending whatever time I have allocated to watch going from one unfinished movie or show to another. Like I said, my television is going to explode from the discarded mediocre fare I refuse to watch.
All right already, I am a snob. However, I shall not abuse my aging eyes and ears. Television is my medium of exploration and discovery. It is the miracle that allowed us to view the landing on the moon.
I don’t know. Could we have imagined it without seeing it? I think some of us actually could, but I think most of us were really grateful for those moments that brought history into our living rooms.
I seem to recall a book about creation coming out of the chaos. Something about taking a week to create a new world with lots of animals and a man and a woman — anyone remember the writer?
In the real world I live in, I recently watched HBO’s new six-part series “The Last Movie Stars” about Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. In the height of the pandemic, the Newman/Woodward children asked Ethan Hawke if he would produce a documentary of their parents’ story. He assembled a gifted group of talent to help tell it. As Hawke put it together, it is so much more than Newman and Woodward. However, without them, there is no story.
And all of this and other excellent material were created during the fearful and isolating pandemic. Proving what? I am not sure.
What I do know is that it is very difficult today as I attempt to return to life as I once knew it, which to my thinking is never going to happen. (Get over it, S.J.!) During the heat of the crisis, there was so much more to choose from. Now I have to allow more time to choose my evening’s programming before I take my dinner out of the oven. I can’t stand cold food.