Personally, I don’t think they were thinking.

I don’t know about you, but ever since they began moving dirt around to begin building what was to be a new traffic pattern where Routes 23/41 meets Route 7 in Great Barrington, I have been laying bets with myself and friends as to what it was going to look like and how it would work. As it nears completion, I regretfully announce none of us got it right and we all lost.

Furthermore, I believe, once more, my town has done a terrible thing. The powers that be have bought into the towns’ sense of celebrity and self-importance. In case some of you forgot, on April 17, 2012, the Smithsonian magazine named Great Barrington its top choice on its list of the best small town in America. In my judgment — and we all know how judgmental I can be — it has been a downhill slog ever since. Before that anointment, Main Street had curbs that did not slash your tires or break your head or bones as you stepped off them. And we had an ordinary traffic light at the junction of Routes 23/41 and Route 7 that functioned very well. I would love to be able to blame the many cannabis stores given permission to open for a high abundance of traffic in town, but I shall try to be fair. Don’t bet on it.

Great Barrington once feared a new roundabout. The new learning curve is here In the beginning, residents took this view of the state’s planned roundabout: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Others told naysayers to stop fighting progress. It is not quite done. But it is here.

I would love to be able to shush my disbelieving judgment, but every time I take another turn around the Taj Mahal of roundabouts, I am forced to question the sanity of the designer and engineers who foisted this behemoth on the citizenry. It appears to me as if none of them have traveled to other states or countries where successful roundabouts live.

Those of us who have been fortunate enough to travel know that the British and all its former empire did it differently. But even if you were confused by driving on their side of the road, their roundabouts were designed so even I could manage a successful circuit. I might have had to go around a few times to get to the direction I wanted to go, but I never got dizzy. I’ll admit Great Britain has had a lot of engineering experience by conquering much of the world — you know, all those mountains to bridge and waterways to cross and dam. Their engineers were sharp, but so are ours. MIT is no kindergarten.

The point is the roundabout of Great Barrington defies logic. The center circle of it is humongous. The roads from Routes 23/41 and Route 7 are dwarfed by the size of the middle of it. How is an 18-wheeler (a truck the size of a house that shouldn’t be allowed onto any street in any small town) to make it around the circle without going up on the lawn or into the Police Station?

It has occurred to me the main reason the center is so out of proportion with the rest of the roundabout is that the town administration authorized another cannabis store. Except for hazardous parking, it’s a perfect location.