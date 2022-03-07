I am not a political pundit, but I am a human being torn apart by what is happening in the world today. And if you know me, you’ve been waiting for my two cents, which, of course, due to inflation is about a nickel. Here’s my nickel’s worth.
I can’t believe this is happening again. Can someone tell me how we allowed yet another monster, Vladimir Putin, to start another war?
I get that the human condition, even as it struggles for independence, longs for the kind of comfort provided by someone in charge who makes decisions, provides food, shelter, safety and, for a few special supporters and defenders, oligarchic privileges. Handing your life over for someone who will care for you carries with it big consequences — like your freedom.
Part of me thinks if it’s not immediate, not in my vicinity, it is ignorable. I can speak my soap box speech trippingly on my tongue about the outrageous fortunes of Ukrainians and any other peoples and land grab in Putin and his gangs’ sight, and still make my dinner reservations. In other words, a television war a la Vietnam et al.
I’m not being cynical or defeatist.
I am trying to understand how in full sight (the media recorded it all) we got us another monster. And this time a nuclear-threatening monster.
And I can say, “It’s not my fault. I didn’t vote for him.”
But people just like you and me did vote for him. Why?
Rise of Putin
Putin came to power as the Soviet Union dissolved.
The Soviet Union consisted of Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia and more. Almost overnight this powerful union was reduced to only Russia.
I think as Putin came to power he vowed to himself and his fellow cronies that he would return the U.S.S.R. to its former glory. A familiar rant from fellow monster, Hitler, who after World War I promised Germany a return to its former glory.
I am about to go out on a limb. A place any writer worth his or her salt spends a great deal of time on. Here goes!
Putin suffers from a Napoleon Complex, according to which short men tend to compensate for their lack of height through domineering behavior and aggression. Provoking conflict and invading countries makes him feel taller. If you don’t believe me, ask Angela Merkel. Her direct quote to reporters, after he used his big black dog at a meeting in Sochi to frighten Merkel, who is afraid of dogs, “I understand why he has to do this — to prove he’s a man. He’s afraid of his own weakness. Russia has nothing, no successful politics or economy. All they have is this.”
A bully tries to shake down the world
Combine Putin’s complex with the USSR breakup and its geopolitical implications for Russia, and you have the perfect storm to create the perfect monster. He may be short, but on a big white horse with his shirt off or his big black dog by his feet, invading Ukraine. The Soviet Union will be restored with Putin its emperor, aka World Champion Bully.
What puzzles me the most out of this whole situation is after what the world has been through, in just the 20th century alone, how did he rise to power? And then I remember John Stuart Mill’s admonition: “Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing.”
And this one from Primo Levi, who was an Italian chemist, partisan, writer and Jewish Holocaust survivor: “Monsters exist, but they are too few in number to be truly dangerous. More dangerous are the common men, the functionaries ready to believe and to act without asking questions.”
Ordinary folks like you and me.
What I recommend to pull us all out of this depressive situation is to find the clip from Charlie Chaplin’s 1940 film “The Dictator.” Silent film star Chaplin speaks to all humanity, offering hope and salvation as he pleads with us to come together to stop the monsters. I don’t have his platform. But I make the same plea. Our only hope is in our coming together to prevent wars of any kind.
Right? Of course, right!