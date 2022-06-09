Sally-Jane Heit: To be right or not to be

As a child, it was my understanding that if I wasn’t right, I wasn’t going to survive. Those were the rules. At home, in school, at the playground, I had to have the right answers and agree with the powers that be — parents, teachers, bullies — or else.

As an adult and a citizen of the United States of America, I realized I didn’t have to or want to agree with everything or everyone. I found places and people where I felt safe enough to agree to disagree. What a blessing.

Over the last few years, I feel like I am regressing. Once again, my survival is based on choosing the right people and the right answers. And let me tell you, if I am going to regress, I’m going all the way and have me a temper tantrum!

What is it about having to be right that really screws up a person’s personhood? Do we all bring forward from childhood the fear that if we are not right, if we don’t belong to the right group, if we don’t equate righteousness with God, it’s all over?

How do I make sense of our human frailties gone awry? When last we met, I shared the story of Ms. and Mr. Robin and the nest they built in the eaves of my porch. I have been diligently observing their progress and watching for predators. I watched as the mama moved from egg-laying to egg-sitting, and papa stood guard taking on all alien enemies — including me. I even stopped going through my front door. I didn’t want to be responsible for an anxious mama. We all know anxious mothers make anxious children. Every time Mama flew out for a little R&R, I would take a quick peek.

Then, one day, blue eggs begin to appear. While Mama sits on the eggs, Papa and I do the expectant parent parade.

At last! The babies hatch! Hallelujah!

A few scattered feathers pulsing away as life takes hold. I am transported. The program of searching for food and feeding the babies begins. It is beyond anyone’s imagination how these parents work in tandem and harmony. Mama sits to keep them warm, as Papa flies off in search of food. Papa stands guard while Mama does her food turn. All happens without any discussion about who did what when and whose turn it is.

A thought occurs to me. I am not sure about the mating game for robins — probably less complicated without the internet. Pregnancy and delivery … let’s not even discuss it. I get it. Humans are more complicated than birds. Really? Are they? Well, goodness knows, sometimes I get the feeling that this is really our job: making life more complicated. It’s not as if animals don’t have rules. Their rules for survival are as defined and important as ours. However, animal rules are instinctual. As humans evolve, our animal instincts take a back seat to society rules.

Do I mean that depending on who imparts the rules for my survival is how I will behave and think and be?

The question is not to be right or not to be. The more important question is: Who am I really listening to inside my head? Me, or those voices that do not belong to me?

From all my observations, a robin is a robin is a robin. Furthermore, they don’t need to be right to fly. They only need to be free.

What about it, my friends? Does that apply to us human animals as well? What do you think?