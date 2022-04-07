Sally-Jane Heit: What the feminine fraudsters of film say about our society's progress

In the 1980s, in an attempt to take advantage of the exploding feminist movement, Virginia Slims cigarettes created an advertising slogan. Do you remember it? You’ve come a long way, baby …
If you are a streamer, like I am, you must have noticed the many movies and television series are now featuring a growing number of women who have lost their way, aka feminine fraudsters: “I Care a Lot,” “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “Inventing Anna,” “The Drop Out,” etc.
For all psychiatrists and therapists, these women offer a study of a modern-day feminine pathological psychotic liar, exhibiting criminal behavior in technicolor.
I say “modern day” because the behavior itself is not new. However, I think the dark side of females of the past has been tied to their powerlessness in a patriarchal society. Exceptions to this rule exist of course, but for the most part, power for women came through faking it.
All right already, so what’s my point?
Women are equal now, right? They don’t need to do dastardly deeds to succeed, right? They can partner on par with their male partners in business and at home. The patriarchy is no more. What planet do you live on? When I first noticed how many popular major shows were about these fraudulent females, I began an inner dialogue with each of them: “What’s wrong with you? Don’t you realize in the past the only power women had was in their sex, literally and figuratively? Our choices were not only limited, they didn’t exist. Why did you dishonor the hard-earned gift of choice and equality from the women who came before you?”
I answered my own question. Because equality does not exist. I grant you every now and then, like Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s elevation (we hope) to the Supreme Court and Kamala Harris’ vice presidency, equal rights appear confirmed. Do not be fooled. The Equal Rights Amendment sits on a shelf in a closet somewhere, unpassed. The anti-lynching law was just passed more than a century and a half after the Emancipation Proclamation.
Black people, women, all minorities — we go two steps forward and one back and call that progress? I suppose that is the way progress proceeds.
There is a constant battle between our animal vs. human nature. In the animal kingdom, particularly among mammalian species, the male often is all powerful. Oh, sure, don’t touch the young of any female animal if you value your life. That’s a different mechanism. In everyday life, all hail the male. Today, in the human kingdom, with very few exceptions, the male still holds the reins of power. Alas, today there is an illusion that females have an equal share of that power. We have been gaslighted.
My friends, before I get into why I think women have been had, I want to get into distinguishing the alpha male from other men. I think the human side of the alpha male’s brain is undeveloped, so they operate solely on their dominant animal aggressive behavior — eating and swallowing up men, women and children as they go. Stream just one episode of the very successful television series “Succession” for a brilliant illustration. These men make no pretense about female subjugation. How do I square the modern-day opportunities in education, careers and life choices with ongoing female subjugation? It’s insidious. It’s where the gaslighting comes in. The power-hungry alphas have learned to talk the talk about sharing power with women. Unfortunately, women buy the talk. But those of us that have gone over that bridge time and time again know he or she has to walk the walk. Words are good. Action is better.
All the protagonists of the feminine fraudsters hit that glass ceiling that most women know still exists. Discovering the ceiling was still there, they circumvented the straight and legal path to achieve what they thought had been promised to them. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.
Yes, we have come a long way, baby. But we still have miles to go before we sleep — miles to go.