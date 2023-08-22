Sarah DeJesus: Awareness, action and acceptance are the tools to battle overdose deaths in Berkshire County

Our community is getting ready to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31. As we prepare, it’s important to celebrate the small victories that we have achieved in this battle against addiction and learn more about what we all can do to help battle the opioid crisis that has such a strong hold on our national and local communities.

Worldwide, an estimated 70,000 people die from opioid overdose each year. Statewide, deaths from opioid overdoses more tripled in the past 10 years from 733 in 2012 to 2,357 in 2022.

While deaths from opioid overdoses have spiked alarmingly in Massachusetts and nationwide, Berkshire County actually saw a reduction in opioid-related overdose deaths last year compared to 2021 — a hopeful sign that a countywide education program distributing free, new syringes and Narcan (naloxone) kits for reversing opioid overdoses is doing exactly what it was designed to do: keeping more people alive.

Though the county numbers are a step in the right direction, 48 people in Berkshire County still died from opioid overdoses in 2022. That’s triple the number of opioid-related deaths from 10 years prior in 2012.

The current opioid crisis is driven by the explosive availability of cheap, highly potent synthetic opioids like fentanyl. An animal tranquilizer called xylazine is also turning up in the illegal drug supply and is particularly life-threatening when combined with fentanyl.

The Berkshire Harm Reduction Program at Berkshire Medical Center, in close collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the National Institutes for Health HEALing Communities Initiative and many local programs, agencies and organizations, is focused on meeting substance use disorder patients where they are in their struggle, not by forcing them into treatment.

By helping them survive another day, and another, and another, Berkshire Harm Reduction provides them the tools and education they need to safely (as possible) use the drugs they honestly hate taking until they are ready for treatment.

Studies have shown that people who use harm reduction programs and syringe service programs are five times more likely to seek treatment such as detox and other resources. By flooding the community with Narcan and providing new needles to those with substance use disorder, the goal of harm reduction is to save lives.

About 1,500 people a year visit the program’s three locations in Pittsfield (510 North St.), North Adams (6 West Main St.) and Great Barrington (401 Stockbridge Road) — primarily to exchange used needles for new ones, but also to access a variety of education and support services. The program also has a mobile unit that provides services around the county.

So far in 2023, the program has distributed at least 4,000 free doses of Narcan, an easily administered nasal spray that can save lives in overdose situations and has helped to place several Narcan boxes at easily accessible indoor and outdoor locations in the county.

Harm reduction doesn’t push treatment on people. Most people who use drugs already know that they should seek treatment. They hear it everywhere they go. “You have to stop using, you have to go to treatment, you have to get better.” The Harm Reduction Program shifts the narrative to say, “We’re available to help if you want it, when you are ready.”

Everybody is different. What’s rock bottom for one person might be 30 feet deeper for the next. It’s about building relationships and letting people know help is available when they’re ready.

The cruel stigma of shame and guilt that so often shrouds substance use disorder is one of the greatest hurdles to recovery. People relapse and are afraid to disappoint a parent, a spouse or other loved one. So, they suffer and use alone in silence, more vulnerable than ever to overdose and death.

One lesson we can all take from the harm reduction philosophy is: if you know and love someone struggling with substance use, try to accept that person for who they are, not for who you want them to be. Let them know you love them unconditionally.

Yes, you want them to be healthy. Of course, you don’t want them to die. But ultimately, it’s not your awareness or action alone that will help the person who has substance use disorder — it’s your patience and acceptance that’s going to bring that person toward recovery.