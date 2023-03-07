Sarah Hawkins: Top 10 tips for eating healthy on a tight budget

Shopping for food that’s both nutritious and affordable is probably the No. 1 priority and the biggest challenge you face in your household every week.
While it can feel overwhelming, there actually are some simple, sensible steps you can take to eat healthy and stay within a manageable budget.
Those who plan meals ahead, write grocery lists, follow a food budget and focus on the most nutritious choices are definitely eating healthier — and saving a lot more money — than those who don’t.
Try these 10 tips for healthy eating on a budget:
• Create a food budget and stick to it. It’s really the only way to make sure you spend a reasonable amount. Calculate a total that fits your household income and budget. Either write it down and stick to that total or put that amount of cash in an envelope and bring it with you.
• Search for sales. Check local ads before shopping, sign up for store member discounts. Build your list around meals that will use the most affordable foods that week. Focus on foods with good nutritional value. Don’t be lured by low-nutrition deals (buy one, get one!) Avoid buying items just because they’re on sale.
• Prepare for the week. Check what’s in the pantry and fridge. Plan meals you want to cook. Some find having a theme helps: Meatless Mondays, Taco Tuesdays, Fish Fridays, etc. Even if you stray from the plan a bit by putting an irresistible treat in the cart, that’s still a successful shopping trip.
• Buy in-season fresh produce, but don’t be afraid of frozen and canned. A healthy diet means half your plate should be fruits and vegetables. In-season produce is cheaper, fresher, more nutritious and lasts longer. Support your local farmers, finding a farm stand or market near you. When fresh isn’t available, frozen and canned foods (without sauces and heavy salt) are perfectly acceptable.
• Repurpose leftovers. No one likes eating the same thing over and over. Think of ways to use what you’ve already made. Make wraps with the leftover stir-fry. Turn cooked chicken and leftover vegetables, beans and grains into a nice soup. Different sauces, dressings, spices, guacamole and salsa can transform leftovers.
• Consider vegetarian protein sources. Meatless meals save money. Think of beans, lentils, tofu, nuts, seeds (quinoa) and dairy as protein alternatives. Between once and three times a week, try veggie wraps, sweet potato toast with avocado, salad loaded with nuts, seeds, beans, lentils, a delicious bean or veggie burger, or soups with vegetables and legumes
• Compare unit prices. Make use of the unit price information highlighted on the shelf tags. It divides the total price of the product by its size to calculate unit price. This allows you to compare one brand to another, as well as compare the cost of different sizes of the same brand.
• Get creative in your pantry. Be resourceful with ingredients on hand. Use sauces, spices, salsa to liven up a plain meal. There are online apps available which instantly match what you have to recipes from popular cooking websites. One great resource: the USDA’s myplate.gov/myplate-kitchen/recipes.
• Purchase only what you need and store and freeze food properly. In the U.S., 30 to 40 percen of the food supply is wasted — more than 20 pounds per person per month. For foods that may be starting to become overripe, freeze or turn them into soup, stews or stock.
• Buy store brands, limit convenience packages. Generic or store-brand products generally are less expensive and contain the same ingredients. If you prefer name brands, look for a sale. Buy produce and meat in the least processed form (whole vs. pre-chopped). Limit single serving packages, which may seem convenient but can break the budget.