Seth Brown: 2023 March Badness Preview

“Tonight on ThwartsCenter, an advance look at this year’s March Badness, here on the Annoying Stupid Problems Network. For ASPN, I’m Bob Bobson, and with me is Bob Boberts. Bob?”
“Thanks, Bob. This year’s National Creating Angry Annoyance tournament is wide open, so if you’re still making your brackets, stay tuned for our favorites. Starting with the Terrible Tech division; who do you like, Bob?”
“Well, No. 3 seed Half My Social Media Feed Is Advertisements is looking very strong after dominating the division last year, and I see them with an easy win over Those Damn Tiktok Videos in the first round. But we may see a big second round upset from Misaligned Electric Can Openers.”
“Have they ever made one that just works?”
“Only for the first few weeks. Still, I’d say whoever wins that matchup is headed for the Final Four.”
“I’m going with AI-Generated Spam. They’ve really upped their game this year, creating not just spam emails and messages, but now spam websites which will soon become spam search results. They’ve really mastered the full-court press, so expect to see that in their first round against Getting Notifications For Events Just After They Happen.”
“Smooth sailing for Spam, then, Bob?”
“Well, Bob, don’t count out Forgot Your Password Again And Have To Change It But When You Try It Says You Can’t Use Old Passwords. They may not be flashy, but they’ve remained a force in the division for decades by consistently causing frustration.”
“Over in the Hell Is Other People division, perennial favorite Screaming Children seems a shoo-in for the Sour 16. But at that point they will probably end up facing off against People Who Come In Five Minutes Before Closing, who are absolutely relentless on offense.”
“Why can’t they just come in a little earlier, or wait until tomorrow?”
“They don’t care about your anguish, and they won’t be stopped, which I believe will take them all the way to the Final Four. What do you think, Bob?”
“Not bad, Bob, but you’ve got to watch out for Miserable People Who Want To Make Your Happiness Illegal. They’ve been putting in the hours this year, really strong work with the anti-trans legislation and the lawsuits to stop student loan forgiveness. They want to make sure nobody else can be happy, and I expect them to sail through to the division final if they don’t get knocked out in the second round by People Who Send You Urgent Messages But Then Take Days To Reply.”
“Urgency for thee but not for me. And speaking of urgency, over in the Stupid World division it looks like nobody can stop Ignoring Climate Change, a threat to humanity we’ve been aware of for well over half a century.”
“Well, Bob, you know Coach Blindside previously led Ignoring Covid to a division title, and he’s been working the same magic here for Ignoring Climate Change. There’s no question they completely outmatch their first round opponent Pull-Tab Lids That Just Pull Off The Tab, and don’t face any real competition until the Sour 16.”
“True enough, Bob, but there may be some competition then, as the other bracket up to that point includes Snowplow Filling The Front Of The Driveway You Just Shoveled Out, as well as Taxes Still Don’t Use Ready Return.”
“The government knows how much you owe, enough that they can correct you when you spend time and money to calculate it, so why can’t they just tell you?”
“Tax prep lobbyists, that’s why. But I still like Ignoring Climate Change for the Final Four.”
“Finally over in the Personal Problems Division, there’s not really a dominant team, so I’d say anyone has a shot here. I know Doomscrolling has been overachieving lately, Forgot My Keys is always a credible threat, even Little Hairs Everywhere could make it. But if I had to pick--”
“And you do.”
“I’d probably go with Left Things In My Pockets When I Did Laundry. They were overshadowed last year, but they’ve got the fundamentals of annoyance down to a science. Howabout you, Bob?”
“I don’t know, Bob, if you’d asked me last week, I was leaning towards Can’t Get The Shower The Right Temperature, but right now I’m feeling Back Pain.”
“Must be all that shoveling.”
“Well, we’ll have lots more March Badness analysis once the tournament gets underway, so stay tuned. For ASPN, I’ve been Bob Bobson.”
“And this is Bob Boberts, reminding you to check your pockets. Good night!