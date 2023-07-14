Seth Brown: A guide to cleaning styles

Spring Cleaning: The joyful annual cleaning that comes with fresh air and warm weather.
Summer Cleaning: The hasty annual cleaning you didn't actually get around to in the spring.
Fall Cleaning: Maybe if you bury that stuff under a pile of leaves, nobody will notice.
Winter Cleaning: Nobody does this.
Swedish Death Cleaning: Throw away your junk now so your loved ones don't have to do so after you're dead — ideally while listening to heavy metal.
Swedish Chef Cleaning: Attack anything that annoys you with a giant cleaver and then throw it into the trash pot. Bork bork bork!
Deep Cleaning: Does not actually involve any insight or introspection, just a whole lot of scrubbing things for unreasonable amounts of time, and unreasonable amounts of grime.
Tender Loving Cleaning (TLC): No scrubs.
Slim Sweeping: Stay fit by energetically sweeping your whole house in just 15 minutes a day.
Swim Sleeping: Not recommended for anyone except Aquaman.
Dry Cleaning: Facing the horrors of trying to clean while completely sober. Although how sober people come up with the idea of cleaning clothes without water boggles the mind.
Wet Cleaning: I recently stumbled upon this life hack to help people who aren't motivated to clean their desk. I actually literally stumbled upon it, bumping into a big glass of water I'd left on my desk, thus causing it to tip over and soak all of the papers I had piled there. I ended up having to throw out all of the papers on the left half of my desk, leaving it cleaner than it had been in months.
Marie Kondo Method: Throw away anything that does not spark joy.
Marie Curie Method: Throw away anything that does not radiate joy.
Mariah Carey Method: Throw away all the unnecessary gifts you got for Christmas.
Dust Mop: Pushes sand around your floor. In non-residential settings, most cleaners prefer a wet mop to coat the floor in a brownish water.
Dust M.O.P.: Clean minks off! Clean things off! Clean chains off! Clean rings off!
Dry Dusting: Using a feather or microfiber duster to remove dust that has accumulated above the ground. Note that this will likely scatter dust particles everywhere and make you cough, sneeze, and wonder why you bothered cleaning if it was just going to make breathing more difficult.
Damp Dusting: Using a damp cloth to remove dust, in order to hopefully release fewer particles into the air, but also leaving more wet dust stuck to things.
Crop Dusting: Walking through someone else's space to release particles into the air, before returning to your own space which you try to keep clean.
Fly Lady Cleaning Method: Do the dishes twice a day, and focus on deep cleaning a different zone of your house each week.
Fly Girl Cleaning Method: Just dance while Fire Marshall Bill sets your unnecessary belongings ablaze.
Spider-Man Cleaning Method: Walk up the walls and across the ceilings to clean all those neglected dusty corners in your home. Leave the spider webs, of course!
Deep Disinfectant: Use a chemical spray and a sponge, wiping down every surface of your house, to eliminate all bacteria and viruses.
Deep Disaffected: Use a growing sense of discontent and an annoyance with unreasonable standards, abandoning the idea of keeping a very clean house, to decide it's not important to you and you rarely have guests anyway.