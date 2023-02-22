I always feel a little bad about discussing news from the social media sphere, since one of the great advantages of not being on Twitter is that you don't have to care what Elon Musk is doing (unless you happen to cross streets occasionally, in which case there's always the chance that one of his self-driving cars will randomly decide to kill you).
But while Twitter has been creating new rules faster than a game of Calvinball, their recent decision to add a subscription fee for many services stands out as truly surprising. Frankly, even though it's currently free, many people feel that Twitter is already not worth the cost. (I'm sure Elon feels that way after buying it, in retrospect.)
Soon after, Facebook rushed to announce their own subscription tier for, once again, a service that is already arguably overpriced at free. These are sites where you wanted to hear from your friends, but end up being bombarded with advertisements instead. It's like going to a high school reunion and being seated between two classmates selling multi-level marketing products.
And I am part of the problem. Not because I'm selling a line of beauty products (although for others with my facial complexion, I do recommend hooded sweatshirts), but because I am still on Twitter and Facebook due to a lack of anywhere else to go.
It has been suggested to me, and not incorrectly, that I am a fool and should just try socializing in real life. But most of my friends, with a couple notable exceptions, have inconsiderately chosen not to live just down the street. Some even have the temerity to live in entirely different parts of the country. I am the world's worst driver — the only thing more dangerous than a self-driving car is a Seth-driving car — and I do not wish to leave my town. But I still want to connect with all of my friends.
Of course, social media doesn't want to connect you to your friends. Even Friendster wanted you to springboard from your friends to making new friends. MySpace wanted to let you bombard potential friends with your favorite music that they hated. And all the social media sites today would love for you to socialize with pundits and brands and sell your attention to influencers who live their lives like a reality show.
Which is why I offer a classic reality show response: "I'm not here to make friends."
I've realized this is my problem with social media sites in general. The sites would like me to make lots of new friends with brands and influencers and occasionally people. But I don't even like most people, let alone salespeople. I don't want to use social media to meet a lot of new people. I just want to talk to the people I already know that I like.
What we need is antisocial Media.
Imagine a website where there are no corporate brand accounts, no influencers, no stream of TikTok videos, no rage-inducing clickbait articles, no annoying friends of friends who randomly leave a comment on your post in an attempt to be clever or raise a counterpoint.
Oh wait, I do that sometimes. So I guess what I need is a social media site that lets me avoid people like me. True antisocial media wouldn't have any people on it at all, it would just be media that any one person could consume and enjoy without interacting with anyone else. Imagine something like that, just hundreds of pages of writing, maybe bound in paper to avoid the Internet where all the people live. They could call it a book. I think it might catch on.
I realize that's a very old man conclusion to reach, when in truth in addition to being a voracious reader, I am also an Internet addict. It would be better if I envisioned some sort of utopian solution to the fact that our online public sphere is clearly broken and only getting worse. But it's possible I just need to make more of an effort to see friends in person this year. I won't pretend that I know how to fix the whole social media ecosystem.
I'm not here to fake mends.