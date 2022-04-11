Seth Brown: Easy Taxachusetts

Massachusetts is, and I say this with no bias in spite of living here, great. We are known for great colleges, successful sports teams and an easily stereotyped Boston accent that results in Matt Damon saying "wicked pissah!" in 17 different movies. We're a forward-thinking state, the first to have a true public library, the first to legalize same-sex marriage, and the first state on the East Coast to legalize marijuana.
In spite of all this, the nickname that has hung on our fair state most often over the years has been "Taxachusetts."
Yes, despite all the wonderful things, the firsts, and the Dunkins, people who thought of this state mainly thought about how much they hate taxes. People really hate paying taxes. And don't worry, this isn't a letter arguing for lower taxes — because I think taxes are, in theory, a perfectly good idea.
I realize I may have lost some readers with that last sentence, but I maintain that the idea is reasonable — in order to provide for the common good, everyone who has earned money while benefiting from these common goods (e.g. roads, utilities, not being on fire) must tithe a portion of those earnings back to the common good in order that the cycle may continue. This makes sense, since everyone benefits from a good commons, and yet most people hate taxes more than a Red Sox fan hates the Yankees.
Why? Two reasons. First of all, the people have no faith that our money is being spent on important common goods rather than wasteful things, and we think we pay too much in taxes compared to others. And secondly, the process of actually filing and paying your taxes is more complicated and frustrating than trying to play 4-dimensional chess on a moving bus.
The bad news is, it's really hard to solve that first problem because people often disagree on which goods are important and which are wasteful and who should pay more (although the answer to that last one is large corporations and the super rich). But the good news is, it's very easy to solve the second problem where filing taxes is frustratingly complex. In fact, this problem was already solved decades ago, with something called "return-free filing."
Return-free filing is the idea that paying your income taxes shouldn't be complicated. You could receive a pre-filled return from the government with what they think you owe, make changes if needed, or otherwise simply pay the amount already calculated. Most taxpayers could now file their taxes in minutes, saving millions of dollars and hours wasted on calculating things that the government already knows. For every person like me who has received a correction after filing taxes and yelled at the envelope, "If you already knew how much I owed, why didn't you just tell me?!?!", finally there would be an answer.
In a political climate filled with partisan bickering and endless arguments, return-free filing is something everyone can agree on. Former presidents Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama have both endorsed it. When a pilot program of return-free filing called ReadyReturn was tested in California, it had a 98 percent approval rating. 98 percent! Even free ice cream is lucky to get 95 percent.
Return-free filing is approved by both parties, beloved by constituents, saves the government money, and best of all, anyone who doesn't like it can simply request the full forms to do it the old way. There's literally no downside. Well, okay, there's one downside: It will reduce the profits of people who make money from keeping the forms complex. That's why companies like Intuit, the makers of Turbotax, have lobbied against all such legislation. But the only opponents of return-free filing are people who make money from complicating returns, or those who have been bribed by them.
So why not score an easy win and make return-free filing happen in Massachusetts? We could notch another forward-thinking action for the state, and maybe become known as Easy Taxachusetts, or FileTaxFastachusetts, or Relaxachusetts. I realize those aren't great; maybe with the money we save, you can hire a branding consultant. But if you care about your constituents and the public good, return-free filing is a clear, achievable, money-saving improvement over the status quo.
And even if you don't care about your constituents or the public good, Intuit is never going to bribe you unless this program starts moving forward and becomes a credible threat.