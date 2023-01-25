Seth Brown: Green Eggs and History

(with apologies to Theodor Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss)
I am Ron. Ron I am.
I am this DeSantis.
Sam is gone. I am Ron.
— — —
Do you like learning history?
— — —
I don't like learning history.
It has things students shouldn't see.
— — —
Can kids learn what Black people faced,
When treated poorly due to race?
— — —
We should not ever speak of race
Or struggles that Black people face.
If kids learn what racism built,
Such learnings might inspire guilt,
These facts are things they should not see.
They cannot learn that history.
— — —
Could these facts not be discussed,
With plans to make the world more just?
— — —
I do not want these things discussed.
I do not want a world more just.
The very concept is a joke!
Equality is far too woke.
We should not ever speak of race
Or struggles that Black people face.
I'll ban it all as CRT.
They cannot learn that history.
— — —
What if there's an elective course
The College Board has now endorsed.
Less on racism, more instead
On what Black folks contributed?
— — —
I do not want this AP course
The College Board has now endorsed.
I don't care what Black people did,
Nor want it taught to any kid.
In culture, politics, or art,
Identity must play no part.
I do not want these things discussed.
I do not want a world more just.
We should not ever speak of race
Or struggles that Black people face.
Suggesting that racism's real
Means that the course will be repealed.
I won't let this AP course be.
They cannot learn that history.
— — —
Surely even you'd acknowledge
Race should be discussed in college?
I certainly would not acknowledge
Race should be discussed in college.
That critical analysis
Is fine for some things, but not this.
The Stop WOKE Act will help ensure
That Florida's students all stay pure,
And never give a second thought
To what racism may have wrought.
I do not want these things discussed.
I do not want a world more just.
What Black people have had to face
Should be forgotten and erased.
That's info kids should never see.
They cannot learn that history.
— — —
Hey! Hey! Are you always this way?
A past ignored won't go away.
Black people live with this today.
Why should truth be what we can't say?
— — —
Yes, I always act this way.
I signed the bill called "Don't Say Gay,"
I seek to push my petty norms,
And punish those who don't conform.
All books that I have not approved
In classrooms now must be removed.
I do not think young students need
A choice of books they'd like to read.
No books to which they might relate,
Unless they're vetted by the state
The free library in your class
Must be removed, or it's your... job.
Now Florida law will soon insist
That other people don't exist.
In culture, politics, or art,
Identity must play no part.
That info can't be here or there,
I would not like it anywhere.
I certainly would not acknowledge
Race should be discussed in college.
I do not want these things discussed.
I do not want a world more just.
We should not ever speak of race
Or struggles that Black people face.
They should not learn these things in school.
Since I'm in charge, I'll make the rules.
The teachers may not like my law,
But I'm in charge, so Ha! Ha! Ha!
I will decide what students see.
And soon I'll lead the GOP,
Who mostly would agree with me:
Our kids shan't learn that history.
— — —
...Oh, gee. I see. You're simply cruel,
And so's your policy for schools.
Ensuring ignorance and hate
Will grow and flourish in your state.
Racism's real. To claim there's none
Harms those to whom most harm's been done.
And if you cared for Florida's youth,
You'd want the kids to hear the truth.
Forgetting history's a cheat
That only dooms us to repeat.