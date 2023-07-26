Seth Brown: Here are a few of 'My Least Favorite Things' *

(*to the tune of "My Favorite Things," from "The Sound of Music" — with apologies to Oscar Hammerstein and Julie Andrews)
Rainstorms on picnics that come as a bummer
Blazing hot temperatures most of the summer
Air we can't breathe thanks to fires happening
These are a few of my least favorite things
---
Noisy leafblowers that run far too often
Post-nasal drip leading to endless coughin'
Ceaseless pandemic we're just accepting
These are a few of my least favorite things
---
People who never reply to a message
Loud angry yelling that causes more stressage
Internet outages while I'm streaming
These are a few of my least favorite things
---
When the dog bites, or there's dust mites
I may swear and curse
It's true I'm frustrated by all of these things
But it could still be much worse
---
Hurts when I walk, thanks to plantar fasciitis
Fingers hurt also, from painful arthritis
With my tinnitus, my ear sometimes rings
These are a few of my least favorite things
---
Nausea caused by acute acid reflux
Back pain which makes me think that being me sucks
Random sharp pains in my leg that can sting
These are a few of my least favorite things
---
As of last week, there's a pain in my shoulder
These things start happening as you get older
All of the ailments that aging can bring
These are a few of my least favorite things
---
When my mug breaks, when my tooth aches
When pain's in my head
I try to remember that it could be worse
At least I am still not dead
---
If you're alive, then you still have a treasure
Do something useful and seek out some pleasure
There are no bonus points for suffering
Life is too short for not enjoying things
---
Live your best life, dance, and swim in a Speedo
Binge funny shows, cool new games, and burritos
Improve someone's life and you'll feel like a king
That's probably the world's most useful thing
---
This of course won't stop the ceaseless frustrations
You'll be annoyed at life's dumb situations
Even zen masters find stuff maddening
Everybody has their least favorite things
---
When the week's tough, and things feel rough
You can take a hike
I try to ignore all my least favorite things,
And focus on what I like