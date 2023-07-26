<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THE PUN ALSO RISES

Seth Brown: Here are a few of 'My Least Favorite Things' *

Julie Andrews

Actress Julie Andrews tunes her guitar on the set of "The Sound of Music," the Oscar-winning film adaptation of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical of the same name.

(*to the tune of "My Favorite Things," from "The Sound of Music" — with apologies to Oscar Hammerstein and Julie Andrews)

Rainstorms on picnics that come as a bummer

Blazing hot temperatures most of the summer

Air we can't breathe thanks to fires happening

These are a few of my least favorite things

---

Noisy leafblowers that run far too often

Post-nasal drip leading to endless coughin'

Ceaseless pandemic we're just accepting

These are a few of my least favorite things

---

People who never reply to a message

Loud angry yelling that causes more stressage

Internet outages while I'm streaming

These are a few of my least favorite things

---

When the dog bites, or there's dust mites

I may swear and curse

It's true I'm frustrated by all of these things

But it could still be much worse

---

Hurts when I walk, thanks to plantar fasciitis

Fingers hurt also, from painful arthritis

With my tinnitus, my ear sometimes rings

These are a few of my least favorite things

---

Nausea caused by acute acid reflux

Back pain which makes me think that being me sucks

Random sharp pains in my leg that can sting

These are a few of my least favorite things

---

As of last week, there's a pain in my shoulder

These things start happening as you get older

All of the ailments that aging can bring

These are a few of my least favorite things

---

When my mug breaks, when my tooth aches

When pain's in my head

I try to remember that it could be worse

At least I am still not dead

---

If you're alive, then you still have a treasure

Do something useful and seek out some pleasure

There are no bonus points for suffering

Life is too short for not enjoying things

---

Live your best life, dance, and swim in a Speedo

Binge funny shows, cool new games, and burritos

Improve someone's life and you'll feel like a king

That's probably the world's most useful thing

---

This of course won't stop the ceaseless frustrations

You'll be annoyed at life's dumb situations

Even zen masters find stuff maddening

Everybody has their least favorite things

---

When the week's tough, and things feel rough

You can take a hike

I try to ignore all my least favorite things,

And focus on what I like

Seth Brown is an award-winning humor writer, the author of "From God To Verse," and knows what Admiral Ackbar would say while watching the Sound of Music. His website is RisingPun.com

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all