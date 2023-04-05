Seth Brown: Never mind all the hostility; here's what Americans agree on

You'd be forgiven for assuming that this week's column could fit on a postcard. Lately, it seems like Americans don't agree on much.
We're less a UNITED States, and more like UNTIED States (and of course, because it's America, UN-DIET States). Polarization has only gotten worse over the past decade, so this week let's take a few moments to appreciate the areas where we agree.
And I mean actual agreement, not just "feel the same way." Because sure, it'd be easy to say that most Americans believe that the other political party is a bunch of jerks and fools who don't appreciate real American values, and for some reason, that party has elevated a leader who is too old, too dishonest, too creepy, and too incompetent to run our country effectively. Not to mention that we all feel like what America needs is to get rid of the dumb rules that impinge on our freedoms, and put more rules in place to make sure people act right.
The only snag, of course, is that we completely disagree over what belongs in each category. So that's not real agreement. But I decided to do some exhaustive American research (i.e. randomly Google things), to find out what issues at least two-thirds of the country agrees on. Here are some issues where Republicans, Democrats and Vermin Supreme fans can all find common ground:
• Birth Control: A Reader's Digest survey of 20 social issues rated this as the highest agreement level overall. More than 90 percent of Americans believe access to birth control is important, which probably goes up to 99 percent if you ask them right after their kid has gotten peanut butter all over the computer again.
• Health care: From Medicare and Medicaid to other programs, most Americans believe the government should help cover people's health care. Admittedly, some believe that the government should cover their health care but not your health care.
• Social Security: Nearly 80 percent of Americans think the government should continue the Social Security program. For years, Social Security was called the "third rail" of American politics, mainly because it was the closest thing we have to public transportation infrastructure outside of a few major cities. In recent years, some politicians have talked about defunding it, but never where lots of older people can hear them.
• Honesty: Nearly 90 nearly of Americans believe that honesty is an important presidential quality, which is strange given the fact that we keep electing liars from both parties. Although I guess survey respondents could be lying about how much they like honesty. Hmmmmm.
• Taxes: Most Americans dislike doing their taxes, because doing taxes is terrible, and there's a reason that most of us did not decide to become accountants as a career choice. Many other countries have an option called "return-free filing," where the government simply tells you how much you owe, and you only have to fill out forms if you disagree with their assessment.
When a pilot program of this was tried in California, it received a 98 percent approval rating. It has been endorsed by former presidents on both sides, from Ronald Reagan to Barack Obama. Everyone likes return-free filing, except for the people who make TurboTax, who keep lobbying to make sure you have to pay them to fill out complex forms and then have the government tell you that you did it wrong anyway.
• The internet: We all love the internet. Chances are, you're on it right now. Probably the best thing about the internet is the freedom to look at what you want. Nothing's more American than freedom, with the possible exception of doughnut hamburgers. But the Senate has recently forwarded a bill called the RESTRICT (Record Everyone, Sue Them, Remove Internet, Cancel TikTok) Act, which would allow them to not only ban any websites or applications from countries deemed unsavory, but also to prevent you from browsing the web anonymously, to make sure they can spy on everything you do and fine you $250,000 if you look at TikTok anyway.
Indeed, this bill is so against the freedom of information, that it states it will not be subject to the Freedom of Information Act. That would give the government a lot of power and no accountability — and Americans agree that we don't like when people avoid responsibility for how their creations will negatively affect us.
Unless it's a doughnut hamburger.