Seth Brown: New Year's resolutions for mortals

Hindsight may be 20/20, but in 2021, I tried to have a little foresight. And looking into the future, the main thing I can predict is my own inevitable demise.
This is an upbeat column, I promise.
It doesn't take a Nostradamus to predict mortality when you're made of meat, even without the pandemic serving as a constant memento mori. But in spite of our mortality, many New Year's resolutions tend to be focused on improving ourselves for the distant future. Unfortunately, the distant future is far from guaranteed, especially these days. So I've recalibrated the usual New Year's resolutions to take this into account, and came up with some resolutions that are better suited for those of us whose existence is finite:
NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTIONS FOR MORTALS
Eat better: Not necessarily healthier, although healthier is great too. But we have a limited time on Earth, and one of the great accomplishments of humanity is enjoying meals. Our human bodies have a survival need to input nutrients and output waste. The latter is an annoying necessity that no one really enjoys (and if you do, I don't want to hear about it). But while nutrient input could easily have gone the same route and become an annoying necessity, we've turned meals into a celebration.
Many people look forward to meals as their favorite time of the day, whether because they get to eat them with their favorite people, or just because the flavor is delicious. Meals deserve to be celebrated, so if your nutrient intake has become a chore, consider improving the quality of your food or dining with your favorite person. It's always a great night for takeout sushi!
Travel less: In previous years, people frequently made resolutions to travel more. But we're amidst a pandemic and a climate crisis, so sharing germs and carbon emissions with the larger world may be less useful than enjoying life close to home. As a bonus, staycations are much cheaper than vacations, have fewer logistical difficulties, and are far less likely to result in your luggage being lost. Although I am still missing a few socks.
Stop playing dumb video games: You know the ones I mean. The games you play mindlessly on your phone without joy, just because they're there. And I'm not saying this to look down on anyone; goodness knows I've played more dumb video games than most people.
But your time is valuable, so I encourage you to play better video games! The past 20 years have seen incredible advancements in gaming, and there are so many creative, engaging, enjoyable video games just waiting to be played. So spend your time playing a game that makes you smile, not one that leaves you bored.
Same goes for TV. Don't watch junk just because it's there, watch the TV you're excited about watching. Even if the season finale is a little disappointing because the main character acted like an idiot instead of just communicating with his friends.
Be appropriately productive: Of course everyone makes productivity resolutions, vowing to stay on their grind. But if you grind something too long, it just gets worn down to a nub. Sometimes the appropriate amount of productivity includes resting and enjoying yourself, in spite of what our corporate overlords would like you to believe.
Yes, Shakespeare wrote King Lear during quarantine. But Toni Morrison famously spent three years thinking about her Pulitzer-winning novel "Beloved" before writing a single word (and three more years writing it). And no matter how much you produce, you eventually end up in the same place, so you may as well enjoy the journey!
Read less: I know, everyone says to read more, but constantly reading social media is not great for your mental health. (Unless it's my Twitter account.)
Lose Wait: It's good to make a better future. But the future may not come. So don't wait; try to make a better now.