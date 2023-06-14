Seth Brown: On Pride Month and the pursuit of happiness

It’s a bit ironic that a country founded by Puritans revolves largely around the seven deadly sins.
If you were to rank them — a fun party activity — you’d probably conclude that a majority of them form the basis for our economy. Specifically greed, envy, lust and gluttony. And there’s certainly no shortage of wrath these days. But I think the best two are clearly sloth and pride. And while I’m quite partial to sloth myself (although I can’t be bothered to explain why), June is the month during which pride should be lionized.
In this case, Pride Month refers specifically to LGBTQ+ Pride, an especially relevant celebration given the recent ramping up of anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment. Not that negative sentiment towards the LGBTQ+ community is anything new; even in my childhood, I recall seeing the word “gay” evolve from meaning “merry” (as heard in classic Christmas songs) to becoming 80’s schoolyard slang for anything uncool.
One uncool thing in the schoolyard in the 1980’s was me, and so I was called gay with some frequency, my unrequited interest in girls notwithstanding. But it was clearly meant as an insult, for the same reason being called a girl was meant as an insult: Societal messaging was that being a straight man was what had value, and all the misogyny and homophobia meant that to be seen as anything but a straight man was to be seen as lesser. I didn’t want to be seen as lesser and worried that my father might think I was gay.
“I never thought you were gay,” he said, “I never even thought you were happy!”
And happiness may be the key question. Because in an environment where “gay” is considered synonymous with “bad”, and even the suspicion of homosexuality invites harassment, how much chance does an actual LGBTQ+ child have to be happy?
One particularly disturbing answer to that question comes from the Trevor Project’s 2022 survey, which found that 45 percent of LGBTQ+ youth seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year. Unsurprisingly, nobody wants to be seen as lesser — or treated that way.
For a time, the main message we sent LGBTQ+ youth was, “It Gets Better.” The idea was that while hateful bullies might be awful to them in school, once they got out into the real world, they would be able to live their best lives, freely and authentically, and find happiness in doing so in a world of adults who recognized the free agency of fellow humans, rather than being surrounded by childish bullies.
Inconveniently, some of those childish bullies never really grew out of it, and ended up doing things like being governor of Florida. A stark reminder that it only gets better if we make it better. Because there are some people who want to make it worse, with a barrage of new draconian rules in Florida ranging from telling universities to avoid inclusion, to telling adults what they can’t wear, to removing books from schools which suggest that LGBTQ people may be able to lead happy lives.
And it’s that last one that really captures what’s going on: a concerted effort to keep LGBTQ+ people from happily existing. Which is precisely why Pride Month is so important, as a celebration of LGBTQ+ people being joyfully alive and free to pursue happy lives.
Because ultimately, that’s what our country is supposed to be about. As noted furry Benjamin Franklin helped write into the Declaration of Independence, it should be a self-evident truth that we all have inalienable rights to “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.”
Franklin was all about self-expression (especially quotable expressions), and recognized that people are people and should all have the right to live freely in happiness. Even if Florida tries to ban books about them, LGBTQ+ people are going to continue to exist, so we should strive to make a country where they, like all people, can live freely and pursue happiness. It is, after all, the ideal that our nation was founded on.
And if we managed to live up to that, it would be worthy of Pride.