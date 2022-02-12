Break out your tiny chalk-flavored, word-stamped hearts, because it's Valentine's Day!
Some people just don't appreciate this day. Does it fall in the worst month of the year? Yes. Is the weather outside awful? Yes. Is the mascot a flying baby with a dangerous weapon, which any parent should know to keep out of the hands of even nonflying babies? Yes, indeed.
But, does it make single people feel unhappy about their lack of romantic relationship, while simultaneously putting pressure on people in relationships to check a box by supporting the romantic-industrial complex with showy purchases rather than expressing love through constant support and affection over time? Also yes.
Oh, right, I hate Valentine's Day. I almost forgot. Nonetheless, like the coronavirus, love is in the air. And humanity continues to try in vain to understand it. Sixteenth-century poets asked: "What is love?" and the "A Night at the Roxbury" guys bobbing their heads at the bar added: "Baby don't hurt me," a reference that I can't believe is now a quarter-century old.
It's still hard to definitively say what love is, because there are so many kinds of love. But, I can say what my least favorite type of love is, and that's the state of misery that comes from the saddest love. The second-saddest love is when love is your combined score across a three-day tennis tournament. But, that's still not the saddest love. Almost, but not requite.
Yes, the saddest love is unrequited love, love that, like a gift of my book, is never returned. Emo teenagers have been lamenting unrequited love for hundreds of years, but thanks to modern advances in technology, it's never been easier to fall in love with someone who doesn't know you exist.
If you fall in love with a famous sky diver you watch on YouTube, or a legal clerk you follow on TikTok, or the Ghostbusters, you are in what's known as a parasocial relationship. (Or a parachuting paralegal paranormal relationship.)
This has become incredibly common during the pandemic, and indeed it can be very confusing if liking and commenting on social media posts are the main ways you interact with your real-life friends these days as well.
But, the difference is that your friends know you and will sometimes want to continue the conversation, or at least end the conversation while making fun of you in a personalized manner. Parasocial relationships, meanwhile, are one way. Even if the famous object of your affections does address their audience at large, they are not your friend and do not love you specifically.
Our love for a celebrity is, inevitably, unrequited. Which makes it more of a crush and hardly even love.
But, it can certainly feel like love. This can be a good thing for lonely people who need simulated socialization or young children who need to conceptualize relationships before having a real one. But, it can also be a bad thing when people create strong attachments and identifications with famous people who do not care about them.
These people will take umbrage if you say negative things about the object of their one-sided love, whether that object is a president named Joe, or a podcaster named Joe, or, in some cases, even presidents and podcasters not named Joe.
Not that I have anything against presidents and podcasters named Joe. Joe Biden was in my top 12 Democratic candidates in the 2020 primary, and I always thought Joe Rogan was one of the top 12 funniest cast members on "NewsRadio."
But, they deserve to be called out for their failures. You're not dating them, you don't have to leap to their defense. (Heck, even if I were dating someone, if it was pointed out that they had made it more difficult for millions of Americans to deal with their student loan debt, or made extra racist comments as entertainment, I wouldn't just brush it off.)
Sure, it's easy for me to say that, since I don't love any famous Joes. But, these famous Joes don't love you, either. So, I'd encourage people not to base their identity around the parasocial relationship of loving a celebrity, because if the terrifying bewinged baby with the dangerous weapon hasn't attacked you, is it really even love?
To paraphrase the "Roxbury" guys, "What isn't love? Baby didn't hurt me."