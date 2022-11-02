Seth Brown: Rate expectations

Ratings are overrated.
I mean that ratings are overrated in the sense of being rated too highly, because everything else in life is overrated in the sense of being rated too often. And we got there the same way we arrive at many terrible places: With a good idea.
Ratings, in the abstract, are a good idea. There are a vast number of things in the world, and none of us have enough money to sample all of them (except for Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, and they're busy buying media companies instead). Consequently, in order for us to figure out which few options we should spend our limited, non-billionaire money on, we often consider the numerical ratings that other people have given things. This can serve as a convenient bellwether for quality, which is important if you're searching for weather bells on Amazon and want to know if the owl-shaped weather bell is really worth $29.95. (No.)
One difficulty with ratings is that people tend to be looking for different things, so it's not always clear whether a 5-star rating means a movie is "a masterpiece of cinematography, a thought-provoking exploration of life, and rejoices in the human spirit," or just means "Chris Hemsworth takes his shirt off and is pretty."
Indeed, a TikTok video recently went viral for suggesting that the optimal rating for a Chinese restaurant was 3.5 stars, because decent food served swiftly tends to get high ratings from everyone, while excellent food with poor service is more polarizing. But while ordering authentic Chinese noodles makes chow fun, there is also a darker side to Yelp — and that darker side is blackmail.
For years, many restaurants have complained that Yelp relentlessly hounds them to advertise on the site, promising that a recent negative review can be disappeared for the right price. Restaurants who are unwilling to advertise often notice that their most positive reviews mysteriously get filtered out by Yelp's algorithms, while negative reviews appear at the top of the page.
But often it is the customers themselves attempting the blackmail. Restaurants and online sellers alike are oft threatened with bad reviews if the customer is not given free stuff. Obviously, any customer has the right to leave a bad review if the product or service was not good enough. But some customers make unreasonable demands, and then threaten bad reviews if the demands are not met, whether that's reimbursement of shipping charges, free ice cream, or upgrading that C+ on the quiz to a B-.
And sometimes these threats work. Not always, of course; many places will try to make things a better experience for a customer — within reason — but do not respond well to threats. Yet for people or businesses who are already struggling to make ends meet, a few negative ratings can really sink their chances of having a good quarter, let alone a whole good dollar.
The result is a ratings-obsessed world where some businesses put more effort into improving their ratings than improving their product or service. As a freelance writer, people have tried to hire me to write positive reviews of their products without even seeing them. (I declined, both because I used to be a professional reviewer, and because if I were going to lie for profit, I'd go into politics.)
Although ratings can usefully provide accountability and help customers filter their options, a world where everything gets a numerical rating is not necessarily a better one — as Black Mirror fans or citizens living under China's "Social Credit Score" system will tell you. When your options for not just your business, but your entire life, rely on having high ratings, it can be a problem. Millions of Chinese citizens were blacklisted from airline flights for having insufficient scores — perhaps from not posting enough positive things about the government.
Luckily, America is all about letting capitalism and the free market handle most of our dystopian nightmare systems. Our ratings won't come directly from the government, so they probably won't be a big issue.
Now please rate this column highly or I'll lose my job.