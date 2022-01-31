Seth Brown: Sleazy Seth's Rent-To-Own Centre

Friends, have you ever wanted to buy a couch for three times as much as it costs? Then I’ve got some great news for you! Sleazy Seth’s Rent-To-Own Centre has a wide variety of appliances and furniture that you can buy for just three times as much as they cost — sometimes even more!
Sofa and love seat that retail for $850? How about $2,450! Sectional couch that retails for just under $1,000? Yours for a mere $3,200! We mark up the price for you and pass the savings on to our CEO! Just pay $30 a week now, and every week for the next two years. It’s like buying an expensive sofa, and then paying for two more expensive sofas you never receive. Very convenient if you don’t have room for three sofas!
People ask me how I came up with the idea, and it’s actually very simple. Stores with the best deals were offering “three for the price of one” sales, and I thought to myself, what would make me the most money as a store owner?
Then it hit me: One for the price of three!
Within half a year you’ll have paid us the full price of the item, but then you have to pay that full price again, and then pay it again one more time just for good luck (ours, not yours). And if you miss a few payments, even after paying more than the whole thing costs, we’ll just take the item back so you’re left with nothing, and sell it again to someone else.
Now I know what you’re thinking, why should you take on a monthly debt to us that is going to run your finances into the ground by overpaying for furniture you can’t really afford? Well, that’s our business model! You pay the money, we still own the furniture! Can’t afford it? Of course you can’t! If you could, you’d buy it from a store where you only pay list price, or possibly less. But we’re happy to help you overpay for our furniture, by helping ourselves, with one of our many financial options!
Whether you need high-fee check cashing, high-fee cards, or expensive cash advances, anything that funnels all of your money to us is a service we’re happy to offer! Don’t want to pay 12 percent APR (Annual Percentage Rate) on your credit line? Why not try our Payday Loans at 400 percent APR? If you need to borrow $300, we’ll just charge you $50 every two weeks until you owe us $1,200 by the end of the year.
Some detractors have described Sleazy Seth’s Rent-To-Own Centre as “a predatory lender that takes advantage of financially challenged customers by locking them into expensive obligations which perpetuate a cycle of debt and make it impossible for them to save up money to better their circumstances.” But to those people, I say, “Nuh-uh! La la la la I can’t hear you!”
And sure, perhaps you’re thinking, “If I can save any money, wouldn’t it be much cheaper just to buy electronics anywhere else?” Probably! But for customers with money, we offer our special “Money Man” option, where you only pay TWICE what the item costs, as long as it’s paid within a few months. Paying twice as much as something costs may not sound like a good deal, but keep in mind that compared to our usual contracts, it’s actually a great deal!
So whether you’re looking to pay twice as much for a big-screen TV, three times as much for a recliner, or just want to borrow money at unethically high fees, come on down to Sleazy Seth’s Rent-To-Own Centre, where we specialize in taking lots of money from the people who can least afford it.