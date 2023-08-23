Seth Brown: The Adventures of Spiders-Man

I am trying to be a better person.
These attempts at self-improvement always have that tension between the positive vibes of "I am making an effort towards embetterment!" and the negative vibes of "I have recognized yet another personal failing!" My list is not short, but in this most recent case the personal failing is one that I recognized years ago:
I kill spiders.
More specifically, I kill spiders and then immediately feel bad about it, to the point that years ago I wrote a poem about feeling bad about killing spiders. And if this weren't reason enough to regret my actions, in the years since writing that poem, I have come across poems by other more virtuous poets talking about how unethical it is to kill spiders out of a misguided fear. I, duly shamed, resolved to try to kill fewer spiders going forward.
Most spiders are harmless, or even beneficial. We are much bigger and more powerful than them, and as the Amazing Spider-Man taught us, with great power comes great responsibility. Unfortunately, what he didn't teach us was how to deal with unwanted spiders at various times, because I do not have super-powers and still get pretty freaked out when I am working at the computer and suddenly notice a spider rappelling down directly in front of my face, like "Mission Impossible" but with a slightly smaller Tom Cruise.
Still, I am trying to be a better person, and so instead of attempting to murder these spiders, I find myself constantly doing spider evictions. (I realize that for some people, "landlord practicing constant evictions" is only a slight step up from murderer, but we all have to start somewhere.) I don't really have a refined process, it's much more of a "panic and try to trap them in something convenient, and then carry them outside and throw them into the yard" situation.
Consequently, during last week's spider eviction I used my partner's snack bowl, to which she objected. But I had heard that the average person eats eight spiders per year, so I was just trying to help her not be below average. Also, what I heard was untrue; don't believe everything you read on the web. Although another thing I read on the spider web was that human skin cells become dust, which is in the air in such fine particles that it is inevitably ingested by spiders, so maybe spiders eat eight humans per year.
If there's one thing I know about nature, it's that something's always eating something else. That's just part of the cycle. But as long as it's only my dead skin cells being eaten and not the living me, it's no skin off my ... well, it's not a problem. The point is, spiders may present the occasional terrifying surprise, but they don't present actual danger to me, so as much as possible I should let them live.
I've tried to embrace this new philosophy, and I have to admit, I feel pretty good about it. Maybe I've reached a new level of consciousness and harmony with nature, where I can let spiders co-exist. I'll happily leave the spiders alone, especially if they can eat some of the flies and mosquitoes that have been rampant this summer, because those bastards all need to die.
Maybe I'm not in harmony with nature just yet.