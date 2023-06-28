"Hello, I'm Chuck Flickerman, and welcome to the Dating Game! Today in the studio we've got Ursula, from down under. Ursula, it says here you enjoy gardening, have pets and I understand you might be in line for a promotion?"
"I don't wait in line. I will get what's mine."
"Well, the first thing you'll get is a chance to meet our bachelors, so go ahead and start asking your questions!"
"Bachelor No. 1, what's your favorite color?"
"I tend to prefer a resplendent shade of vermillion."
"And I love a nice voice like yours. You might say I collect them! Bachelor No. 2, same question."
"Green. But never with red, I hate that. Just. Green."
"Wow, strong feelings there. Okay, bachelor No. 3, if we were on a date, and you found out I stole some things I felt I deserved in the past, would it bother you?"
"Hey, everyone steals things, but I believe in loyalty, so if you're with me, I'm with you. I'm not going to let the fact that you stole some things ruin a working relationship."
"Ooh, I do appreciate loyalty. Bachelor No. 1, same question."
"Well, I would certainly agree that most of us have a predilection for pilfering precious items now and again. I can't say much for loyalty, but as long as you're not stealing lamps from me, I can't see that it would present a problem."
"Interesting. Okay, bachelor No. 2, what's your favorite holiday?"
"Honestly? Anything but Christmas. It's too much. Brightly colored lights everywhere, and that awful singing, it's a horrible racket. It needs to stop."
"Alright then. Bachelor No. 3, same question."
"I love Christmas! It's not just my favorite holiday, it's the most important holiday. If people try to celebrate any other holidays at the same time, I yell at them.
"A little fanatical! I can dig it. Bachelor No. 1, how would you woo me?"
"I would simply ask you to look deeply into my eyes. Deeper. Deeper."
"That would work better if this wall didn't prevent me from seeing you. Bachelor No. 2, same question."
"Did you say 'Who you?' I certainly will not! I'm quite sick of all the whoing!"
"Well. Bachelor No. 3, if you were an animal, what animal would you be?"
"Maybe an elephant?"
"Bachelor No. 1, same question"
"Whichever animal is the strongest, most powerful, in all the world!"
"Okay then! Bachelor No. 2, what's a priority for you in the coming year?"
"I think if I can just get in early, grab all the food and decorations and presents, I could really stop Christmas this time."
"I wish you luck! And bachelor No. 3, same question."
"There are schools where children are being fed lunch every day for free. I won't have it! One of my priorities is definitely to keep that from happening. It starts with feeding kids free lunch, pretty soon they read whatever they want, that way lies madness. I'll put a stop to it, no more free meals for children!"
"Wow, that's dedication."
"Chuck Flickerman here, reminding you that today's lucky couple will enjoy a week-long vacation on a private island with a volcano and underground lair! And that's all the questions, it's time for Ursula to make her decision!"
"Well, I need someone who can match my cruelty, so I think for stopping children from being fed, I've got to go with bachelor No. 3!"
"Okay, time for the bachelors to reveal themselves! Bachelor No. 1 is this handsome professional grand vizier. Bachelor No. 2 is this green and furry fellow. And you chose bachelor No. 3, this distinguished Republican congressman."
"Game recognize game."
"Indeed, and we thank you for playing The Dating Game! Everyone take your hands or tentacles and get ready to throw a kiss to the audience. This is Chuck Flickerman, hoping you get the date you really want!"