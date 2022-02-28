Seth Brown: The Marches of Dr. Seuss

The new month will be March, it is March on Tuesday!
And I have something special, quite special to say.
What I say is “Hooray!”, with a yell I let loose,
For this month is the birthday of one Dr. Seuss!
Not the whole month, of course, that would be a long birth!
But on March 3rd was born this man who brought much mirth.
We grew up on his rhymes. I did. Maybe you, too?
He wrote so many books that young kids love to view.
But that’s just one March story, there’s more, so much more,
And I’ll cover a few for you, that’s what’s in store!
With my words as my paintbrush, this page as my easel,
Let’s rhyme other Marches like Theodor Geisel!
There’s a March with some trumpets and tubas as well,
And a bell! It’s a March called The Liberty Bell!
It’s not written by Seuss, but it’s written by Sousa,
And rarely is featured at Lollapalooza.
And that March holds a special place deep in my heart,
When a big foot comes down with a sound of a fart,
Because Monty Python used this song as their theme.
(Which I’m sure was not quite John Philip Sousa’s dream.)
There’s the March of the Penguins, the world’s coolest bird,
A great documentary, where each riveting word
Is voiced by Morgan Freeman, whose voice makes me jelly.
And you get to watch penguins just flop on their belly.
They cross the Antarctic, in order to mate.
(And you thought yoursmall town made it tricky to date!)
They hatch eggs, and swim out to the sea to get food,
It’s the penguin-est movie you ever have viewed!
There’s the March Hare. He’s fictional, please understand,
He’s from “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,”
Though the penguins were real, the March Hare is pretend,
And drinks tea at a tea party that never ends.
Then there’s “March,” by John Lewis. A book trilogy,
Which is not just one great book, but great book times three!
It’s three graphic novels, each with pictures to see,
And they tell the true story of his history.
His and ours, for you see, they are one and the same,
Though he bore the scars, America bore the shame,
For denying that Black people were people too,
Which some people don’t want to admit, but it’s true.
Now John Lewis has told his tale better than I,
So much better, that frankly, I shan’t even try.
I’ll just say that he marched to achieve civil rights,
Which is sadly still one of this country’s top fights.
He marched with MLK, and it’s all in those books.
I encourage you, reader, to go take a look.
It’s historical fact, the things our country did,
But some folks want that history hidden from kids.
They object to those books, and they say, “No no no!”
“This uncomfortable history we just can’t show!”
Though it’s verified truth, part of our history,
They’ll say “Ban all this stuff, it’s too much CRT!”
Which it’s not. CRT is a more complex view
That is taught in law school, never taught in grade two.
But when some folks don’t like the historical facts,
They say, “That’s CRT!”, because they feel attacked.
But our history isn’t a thing we should spurn,
Our past errors should push us to study and learn,
And improve. Don’t pretend that we make no mistakes,
But let’s learn from them, find out what path we should take.
And to bring this full circle, and get back to Seuss,
I will note that a few of his books were cut loose.
Dr. Seuss Enterprises, who publish his stuff,
Had decided that six books had been seen enough.
They’d still publish the rest, but those six they would not;
Racist imagery for kids was better forgot.
But some people objected, and said, “No no no!”
“Racist caricatures in our kids books can’t go!”
I’ll say this: If you still want those cartoons in hand,
Yet think “Maus,” “1619,” and such should be banned,
Then here’s how I’d describe your historical view:
The truth is Thing One, and you want Thing Two.