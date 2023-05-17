Seth Brown: A lovely afternoon for a read

NORTH ADAMS — The weather is perfect this afternoon, so I am celebrating by sitting out on my patio and reading a book.
(This is approximately the level of festivity and revelry of most of my celebrations, which may be why I remain an honorary member of the Dull Men's Club, in spite of misplacing my hat from them.)
I am blessed with a never-ending supply of interesting books to read, because my partner works at the library, so I get to borrow books for free. Try not to be too envious.
I know it may be hard to imagine having access to not just one giant building filled with books, but a whole network of them, from which you can place holds and order online, and get everything from graphic novels to the latest NYT bestsellers, all without paying a penny (or committing theft). But that's the glamorous life I lead, because public libraries are the best.
I have only just started my book, but am a bit distracted by the strange noises I'm hearing from the lawn. Lawn noises are strange because we do not own any pets, children, or other lawn-tromping entities. In this case, the noise appears to be coming from an adorably pudgy woodchuck, who is enjoying the fruits (or at least the veg) of my adherence to No Mow May. I am strongly in favor of any movement which supports the environment while also allowing me to be lazier.
I'm even more in favor if it's a lack of movement.
The woodchuck may need to change his name to grasschuck or flowerchuck, as he is happily gobbling down the greenery which my laissez-faire attitude toward my lawn has provided. (I asked my partner if I could use the term "lawn-ssez-faire," and she has assured me that I cannot.)
This reminds me that I also want a snack, and since I've just seen that eating vegetables doesn't necessarily lead to a svelte figure anyway, I make myself a plate of crackers and cheese to enjoy with my book. I toast the woodchuck (by which I mean, saluting him with a cracker, not braising him to put on the cracker, although now I wonder how that would taste), and continue reading.
I get through nearly two whole paragraphs before the loud dirt bikes zip up the road and break my concentration. Admittedly, one in the afternoon is a more appropriate time for loud bikes to go by than one in the morning. The dirt bikes also go by my house at one in the morning. They may not even be dirt bikes, I think they're just motorcycles, but dirt bikes sounds more like an insult — "Get outta here, ya dirtbike!" — so it more accurately represents my feelings toward the bikes.
Regardless, with the bikes now gone, I realize I need to go in and check my email and reply to a few things, but after that, I return to the patio and there are no bikes, just a few pleasantly chirpy birds. I can finally settle back in to enjoy reading amidst the peaceful sounds of nature.
And that's when the car alarm goes off.
It is, oddly, the second car alarm I am hearing today, the first having occurred over a cheesesteak lunch in town while everyone at the outdoor tables either tried to ignore it or glanced over at the two people attempting to break into a car and then ignored it. Sure, it was probably their car they were trying to break into. But we didn't know, nor did we care to investigate or summon authorities. It does raise the question of what function a car alarm serves, aside from being an auditory annoyance.
Certainly it is serving that function admirably now, completely preventing me from focusing on my book, or indeed happily remaining outside at all. I finally give up and decide to go inside, but all in all I feel I have enjoyed a very pleasant afternoon reading outside.
If the weather's nice tomorrow, I hope to read a second page.