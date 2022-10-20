Seth Brown: Troubled people making laws should give us all pause

There are lots of troubled people, ones of whom you must beware.
Though you may not always see them, they are with us everywhere.
The pandemic means that public space is less full than before,
But in terms of troubled people, all we ever have is more.
There’s Eager Ed, who really loves his favorite TV stars,
He worships these celebrities, adores them from afar,
Believes them to be just like gods, far better than mankind,
And growls at any mention of a flaw someone might find.
There’s Pinkness Pam, who really, really loves the color pink.
She’s got pink clothes, pink house, pink hair, pink toilet, and pink sink.
She thinks that pink’s the prettiest of colors in the world,
And anything that isn’t pink is unfit for a girl.
There’s Rocky Rick, whose love of rocks would be a natural charm,
Did he not think that every pebble must be saved from harm.
He will not walk on asphalt. Just on sod grass will he stand.
He hates the beach, where people step on poor, defenseless sand.
There’s Candle Claire, and if you’ve guessed what she likes, then you’re right.
She loves her scented candles, and she hates electric lights.
She fills her home with candles you can smell from miles away,
And covers all the streetlights on her street to start each day.
And Martian Mike, who thinks that aliens have come from Mars,
Who have landed here on earth, now blending in and driving cars.
He swears the first grade teacher is an alien, and so,
He posts pics of her car and says it is a UFO.
Yes, these are troubled people, as we all have been, at times.
Some people like things just a bit too much. (I quite like rhymes.)
And you could simply write these people off as strange, or fools,
But consider what would happen if you let them make the rules.
For Ed believes his favorite TV stars are heaven-sent,
That laws should not apply to them, to any real extent.
Just let the stars do what they want, they’re famous, don’t you know?
The common people matter not; we need to make a show!
Now Pam thinks pink should be required for every girl to wear,
While boys should be tattooed in blue, and pushed to blue-dyed hair.
And Rick believes in the death penalty for using gravel,
In fish tanks or in driveways, lest society unravel.
Claire wants to ban electric lights, imprison all who use,
Put 40 candles in each home, and not a single fuse.
And Mike would like a website with suspected Martians listed,
So they can all be rounded up, to have their toenails twisted.
And I think all official laws should have to be in verse,
And all states need to hire me to do it. Fill my purse!
We’re troubled people, wanting troubling things to come to pass,
But the thing you may not know is that it’s happening at last!
For Ed, and Pam, and Rick, and Claire, and Mike, and yes, me too,
We’re running for your government, in 2022.
So that’s good news if you like all those things that I just wrote,
But if you’d like less awful laws, then please go out and vote.