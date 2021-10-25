MEMORANDUM
TO: All Netflix Employees
FROM: Human Resources
RE: Halloween Party
To all Netflix staff,
We hope you are excited for our upcoming Halloween Party this weekend, which should be a really fun event. Costumes will be mandatory, as always, and we will be repeating our company-wide costume contest from last year, with a special prize for the best-dressed witch, who will be named The Witchest.
Masks will also be mandatory, thanks to COVID. Please note that COVID masks will take priority over costume masks, so please choose your costume responsibly to make sure we can maintain a safe celebration environment. We don’t want a repeat of the “Hellraiser Incident” from last year; masks with many holes in them do not work.
Speaking of COVID safety, we’ve phased out some of our traditional Halloween Party activities, so apologies to any of you who were looking forward to bobbing for apples. However, we have a whole new slate of fun theme-appropriate games to go with our award-winning offerings! We’ve got a delicious variation on ring toss that uses rings of fried calamari that you can toss into your co-workers’ mouths. We call it: Squid Game.
Employees will be asked to refrain from making suggestive sounds and gestures while eating the squid. In general, employees are reminded that all company sexual harassment guidelines do still apply at the Halloween Party, which is why a new Spooky Jenga tournament will be replacing last year’s activity, House of Cards.
We’ve got a new trivia game where you get clues like “Orangelist” and have to guess which of our original series it refers to (Blacklist), in a game we’re calling “Orange Is the New Black.”
And we’ve also got a game of chicken where you try to get closer and closer to the line without going over. If you do cross the line, other players can try to have you thrown out of the game, at which point management will decide which of you they care more about, and throw the less important player out of the game. Then you can keep trying to go closer to the line, in this fun new game “The Closer to the line.”
Fireworks will be prohibited at the event, although for those of you who crave explosions, we will be making Molotov cocktails using tampons as fuses. Children under 18 will not be allowed near the Lady Dynamite, and so we have a special family fun zone where children can be entertained by our royal juggler Elizabeth, or as she prefers to be known, The Clown.
We’re excited to have live music this year, from one of of America’s premiere mashup artists. He’ll be doing a whole program of country/western music mashed up with jazz standards, for a little something we call Cowboy Bebop.
This year’s scavenger hunt will be fun and educational, as we invite you all to attempt to find out how much your co-workers earn. To do so, you’ll need to go up to accounting on the 3rd floor and sneak past Doreen so you can look through her payment books. But look fast, because if she catches you, security will escort you out of the building. You’ve only got a few seconds to... Peeky Binders!
And finally, before leaving the party, all employees who have not already done so this month are reminded that they must buff and polish the cars of our co-CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos, until both cars look like new. As you know, all employees are required to do this every month, as stipulated in your contract. You may not recall this clause from when we initially hired you, but we assure you that it remains active, and so it is your duty to complete the October buffing and polishing before November.
That’s the monthly auto renewal.