Seth Brown: I'm just accidentally mean — no offense

NORTH ADAMS — I mean well.
Mostly I try to nice well, but some days I accidentally mean well instead. Which is not my intent. You can tell this because I never preface my accidentally mean comments by saying, "No offense, but ... "
This is the classic intro for people who are about to be mean. Saying "No offense" basically means "Here comes offense!" Nobody ever says, "No offense, but what's your favorite movie?" No! It's always, "Seth, no offense, but your jokes aren't funny and you're ugly."
Nothing has ever been made less offensive by saying "No offense." Some things even get more offensive. I have a friend I used to do stand-up comedy with, who once told me, "I like high school reunions, I like seeing that all those popular kids have gotten old and fat." And that was fine, until the two words that came next. Because what he actually said was: "I like seeing that all those popular kids have gotten old and fat — no offense."
Of course, I didn't take offense because I was never a popular kid. But the fact remains, "no offense" is something you only say if you know that what you're saying might be unkind. I don't say it because it doesn't even occur to me that what I am saying might be mean until much later.
Last month one of my friends was posting about a fight he was having against a large corporate competitor, and he described his plight as "a real Samson and Goliath story." Even if you didn't spend a decade translating the Bible into rhyming couplets, you might be aware that Goliath's canonical foe was David, not Samson. Samson was the guy who was super-strong until he let his lover Delilah cut his hair.
And I can relate to this. My partner had very beautiful hair and then last week I tried to give her a haircut. We'd started doing haircuts at home when the pandemic started, and last time I even did a pretty good job on her hair. But this time I just couldn't get the edges straight.
But thankfully, we have a strong relationship that can survive a bad haircut. Eventually I told her, "This is just a testament to the strength of our love. You'll love me even though I gave you a bad haircut, and I'll love you even though your hair looks like this."
Anyway, my friend had talked about his struggle as "a real Samson and Goliath story," so I commented to say, "I guess the good news is, as soon as you grow your hair out, you'll be strong enough to defeat them!" I thought it was a pretty clever line. And it wasn't until the next day that it occurred to me that he was bald.
I am far from the only one in my family with the ability to mean well. I think I get it from my mom, who has perfected it over the years. My childhood was filled with moments of my mother saying something well-meaning to the parent of a friend which accidentally grievously insulted them in one way or another.
I recall one time in high school she was picking me up from an internship when one of my co-workers came out to the car. My mom said, "Oh, nice to meet you! You must work with Bob. Seth always talks about how much he likes working with Bob. ... He never mentioned you."
She didn't say "no offense" because it never occurred to her that she was saying anything unkind. Just good intentions. Which is a legacy I've carried on. And sure, you could argue that my mom has done so much for me, and mainly I mention her in my column for laughs, which might seem unkind. But in my defense:
I mean well.