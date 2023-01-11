Hey Kids! As examples of actual intelligence become harder and harder to find, we've been hearing more about Artificial Intelligence. This includes everything from art AI programs like Midjourney and Lensa, to writing AI programs like ChatGPT, to human-shaped robotic AIs like Mark Zuckerberg.
That's why Professor McSeth is here to answer your frequently asked questions with this AI FAQ (which is also what people say when learning they have been replaced at their job by a robot).
Q: Which is the best AI?
A: Lieutenant Commander Data, from Star Trek
Q: Should we stop AI from taking people's jobs?
A: All technology takes people's jobs. Cars took the jobs of carriage-drivers. Washing machines took the jobs of launderers. Progress requires change, often in quarters.
Q: But is a robot going to take my job specifically?
A: Absolutely. That is the purpose of technology: to do work so humans don't have to, and can focus on enjoyable pursuits like art.
Q: Then why did we build robots to do art?
A: Because we are dumb.
Q: Aren't these creative AIs just basic theft?
A: No. Basic theft steals a lot from a person who ends up very annoyed. This is very smart theft, which relies on computers to swiftly steal a little bit from many people at once in amounts that are hopefully too small to be noticed.
Q: So basically, it's the type of theft they used in Superman III and Office Space?
A: You can tell it's smart theft because they even stole the theft idea.
Q: Could we build creative AIs that don't steal from other people's art and writing?
A: We could, but that seems like a lot more work.
Q: Will there be a way to opt out of having your work used by AI?
A: DeviantArt website users will be presented with an option that says "Check here if you don't not want your art prevented from not not being unincluded in the category of what won't not be unused for AI training."
Facebook users will be able to toggle off AI inclusion in the hidden user settings submenu 17b, which has only ever been found by three people.
Twitter will include all your tweets in AI training by default. You can select the option to not be included, but it will reset to the default inclusion whenever Twitter updates their rules, which lately happens every few hours or so.
Q: So, no?
A: Not unless you can keep all of your work off of the entire Internet. Good luck!
Q: How intelligent are text AIs like ChatGPT?
A: If you ask it for a series of numbers where the median is higher than the mean, it will not only give you an incorrect answer, but will also incorrectly calculate the mean.
Q: Isn't it bad if an AI repeatedly gives the wrong answer?
A: If you don't get a good answer, just try again and again until you eventually get an answer you like. This strategy is also very popular with Kevin McCarthy.
Q: But why does text AI frequently generate incorrect answers?
A: Because it doesn't know anything, it just looks on the Internet and finds what other people have said. If you believed everything you read on the Internet, you'd generate a lot of incorrect answers too.
Q: Then why does it always sound so confident?
A: ChatGPT is optimized to be confident and friendly, rather than knowing things. This is why ChatGPT is much more popular and better at climbing the career ladder than Professor McSeth.
Q: Isn't it a little hypocritical that in order to use the ChatGPT AI, you have to verify that you're not a robot?
A: Anti-immigrant sentiment in the United States is driven by people whose families immigrated to the United States in the past. So in some sense, the best way for an AI to approximate being a human is to be a hypocrite.
Q: So you're saying that AI is basically like people, but not quite as bad?
A: I, for one, welcome our new robot overlords.