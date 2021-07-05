Much of America has a fever.
Not the people, mind you. Thanks to the masking and social distancing over the past year, Americans have gotten fewer colds than ever before. But the temperatures on the West Coast and elsewhere have well exceeded 100 degrees, which is hotter than the internal temperature of a feverish human body. Portland got up to 116 degrees. Not only can you fry an egg on the sidewalk, but people are sending those eggs back for being overcooked.
This record-breaking heatwave is bad enough, but the worst part is that it is likely to be just a taste of the climate crisis to come. We’ve known for decades that global temperatures were rising at an alarming rate that suggests massive problems are on the way, although pointing that out was a good way to get called alarmist. And the only way to address this climate crisis would be a serious reexamination of the way we live, collective action to change our reliance on fossil fuels, some personal sacrifice, and a complete paradigm shift in the way the biggest businesses work in order to focus more on sustainability than destructive profit.
But, obviously, that’s not going to happen, so let’s talk about ways that you personally can stay cool while our planet accelerates its death spiral!
— Lie in a bathtub filled with ice cubes. Many people mistakenly think that you can only do this when someone has removed one of your kidneys, but many health experts now believe that it may be even healthier for you to keep both of your kidneys while taking an ice bath. Also “taking an ice bath” looks and sounds almost exactly the same as “taking a nice bath,” and isn’t it time you did something nice for yourself? It’s also cheaper than getting that third kidney you had your eye on.
— Humiliate yourself in public. Not in a way that attacks other people, but just in a way that lowers your own social status and esteem. If you simply debase yourself publicly, most people find that it’s cooler in debasement.
— Sitting in a pile of your own sweat is gross. So swap shirts with a friend so you can sit in a pile of someone else’s sweat instead.
— Avoid sunlight. Close any window curtains that are letting in sunlight and heating up the room. Avoid garlic, which may cause some heat-related health issues. Avoid wooden crosses, which are a fire hazard in this kind of heat and may spontaneously burst into flame. Avoid holy water, which is too hot for this weather because someone has boiled the hell out of it. And only drink chilled blood.
— Fill a bowl with cold water and put it next to your fan. This will help spread cool air around the room. Or if it doesn’t, you can at least dump the bowl of cold water over yourself, and that will make you feel better for at least 15 seconds before it starts feeling hot and humid.
— As mentioned in my previous column, avoid flame wars, heated arguments, angry hot takes, and other online interactions likely to draw heat.
— Drink lots of water. No, more than that. Fill that whole glass, the big one. Now drink it! Chug, chug, chug! Don’t stop! Keep drinking! Almost there! Great! Now fill it up again. Yes, again. Now drink it! Stop complaining, quitter! I thought you were serious about beating the heat! How can you be 100 percent committed if your body is still only 70 percent water? Keep drinking!
— Save up money for when the ice cream truck comes around. Then buy the entire truck and live in the freezer.