Seth Brown: Food brings us together — and sometimes apart

There's an old saying that the way to a man's heart is through his stomach.
While perhaps not technically true for surgeons or assassins, in a metaphorical sense this represents the universal truth that people love food. And why wouldn't they? In a world filled with endless varieties of unpleasantness and disappointment, food not only keeps us alive by providing needed energy, but also is designed to taste good as well, and sometimes even comes with sprinkles.
People love food, and if we understand nothing else about our fellow humans (and judging by the current political climate, we may not), we understand that. So if we want to connect with people, food is a good place to start.
But there's another old saying that the road to hell is paved with good intentions. I was thinking of this last weekend when my favorite uncle (also my only uncle, but don't let that cheapen it for you; great guy) sent me a photo from his local Whole Foods. There was a big in-store advertisement with a picture of a table full of tasty food, suggesting that patrons "Cater elevated fare for Yom Kippur."
Given that Yom Kippur is a holiday observed by fasting, this seems unlikely.
I'm sure the intentions were good. Perhaps one of the store's marketing people wondered what holidays were coming up, and a quick google or AI search suggested that Yom Kippur is a major Jewish holiday, and they thought it was worth advertising around. This is not the first time Whole Foods has done something similar; a previous advertisement from Whole Foods suggested that patrons "Reserve Passover Meals" with a picture of a big plate of beautifully sliced ham, the world's most widelyknown non-kosher food.
Not to pick on Whole Foods; a few years ago there was a story of someone who had been invited to a Passover dinner and had baked cupcakes decorated with the words "Happy Passover," a lovely sentiment only somewhat undercut by the fact that Passover is observed mainly by not eating baked goods.
And religion isn't the only cause for a gap in understanding. I recall hearing from a friend about a wedding down South where the guest was offered a choice of steak or pork, and explained that they were vegetarian and thus would prefer an option with no meat.
The guest was served chicken.
While it's easy to laugh at such situations, they often boil down to a simple misunderstanding. From the caterer's perspective, obviously a proper dinner includes some animal, so if a diner doesn't want proper meat, they can just have fowl. The caterer didn't consider that someone might want no kind of meat at all.
Perhaps the most famous example of such a misunderstanding was Marie Antoinette, who upon being informed that France's peasants had no bread, supposedly responded with "Let them eat cake!" She didn't consider the possibility that someone might have no food at all, and indeed this lack of consideration was the kind of thing that eventually led her to receive an imprecise but exceedingly efficient haircut.
Lest we make a similar mistake, it's worth remembering that many people today still have no bread, and for reasons that have nothing to do with observing a holiday. This is why there are community organizations that provide food for those in need, which are always in need of donations.
I try to remember to donate once a year to the two in my neighborhood — the Berkshire Food Project and the Al Nelson Friendship Center — but there's no doubt that wherever you are, you have a local organization providing food to the needy that would appreciate your donations.
If food is one of the last things in the world that most people agree is good, then we should do our best to make sure everyone can have some. And the convenient thing about donating money is that you don't have to worry about anyone's dietary restrictions or religious observances. Just funding organizations that feed people means you're doing something right.
The road to heaven is paved with food intentions.