Seth Brown: 'Gotta Catch 'Em All!' (And other completionist tales)

I am a recovering completionist.
I'd like to say that I used to be a completionist and then finished. But it's a hard habit to break.
I started as a kid, and at first I collected natural things. That wasn't a problem because natural collections can't be completed. You just find a rock, put it in your rock collection because you're a geo dude. Find a dead bee, put it in your insect collection, you know the bee drill.
But then came Pokemon. Excuse me, I mean Polka man — specifically "Weird Al" Yankovic. I got one of his albums ("In 3-D"), and sat in my room listening to it on repeat until there was a bulbous sore on my backside. I loved that album, and had to have all the rest. So I got the rest of the Weird Albums, at which point a strange feeling of satisfaction settled upon me. I had completed a collection!
That had never happened with rocks or insects, because they were naturally infinite. But my Weird Album collection was perfectly complete. And then whenever a new one came out, I'd wheedle it out of my mom. (She was willing to play along, because she's the ma champ.)
Soon I started becoming completionist in my other collections. I always loved Calvin and Hobbes, so I wanted to own all of the Calvin and Hobbes books. Douglas Adams books, ditto.
Sometimes I even collected intangible things. I collected seeing license plates from every state. Not even actual license plates, I'd just find a license plate from each state and say, "Let me get a peek at you!" My parents once woke me up and drove me to a parking lot to see a truck with an Alaska license plate. I was happy to trade my snore lacks for the last state I was missing.
Why did I feel it was fun to view a license plate from every state? Mainly because the Internet hadn't been invented yet. But also completionism.
In college, this affliction largely took the form of Magic: The Gathering cards. Not only did I collect them, but I built a series of alphabet decks to be sure I used every card in my collection from A to Z. I was completionist not just about acquiring the cards, but about playing with them as well. Perhaps an oddish compulsion, but I did it. And then I met a podcast that would test my completionism.
My friend Tom introduced me to "This American Life." And I decided that I should listen to all seven years of the archives. I had, at one point, heard every single episode (and probably nine tales of "Squirrel Cop" alone!). But they kept making more, and eventually I stopped listening. I am no longer completionist about all media.
But I'm still completionist about some media. If I watch half of a movie, no matter how bad (even Morbius), I have to finish it. I stick with it like it has a magnet on. My partner, with her charm and her patience, puts up with my completionism.
But it sits in my head and makes me want weird things. For example, the other day I realized I've had freelance writing clients on every continent except for South America and Antarctica. So now I really want to complete the set. It sounds far-fetched, but if you know any penguins that need freelance writing, please put in a good word.
That's the thing about us completionists: We're compelled to finish collecting sets of things. And that's the not-so-secret of success for the Pokemon franchise. Their slogan is literally "Gotta Catch 'Em All!" — and completionists like me find it hard to resist that sort of thing.
But this column doesn't just star me, it may also star you. So if you're a completionist as well, perhaps you'll enjoy finding all 16 references to first-generation Pokemon species I've hidden in this column.