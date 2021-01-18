Happy Halloween!
I know you're probably thinking something like, "Seth, Halloween is in October, and even though 2021 feels like it has been at least two or three months already, I am sure it's not October again yet. Well, pretty sure, anyway."
You are right; it's not October yet. But October is when we celebrate External Halloween, dressing up in costumes and disguises for our bodies to pretend to other people that we're someone else. Mid-January is when we celebrate Internal Halloween, where we put on our costumes and disguises for our personalities to pretend to ourselves that we're someone else.
For example, I'm currently pretending that I'm a person who gets regular exercise. Even though it's winter and a pandemic, I've managed to get out for a walk each of the past three days. This has temporarily convinced me that I am a person who gets daily exercise, in spite of the evidence of the entire rest of my life, and also the likely future as soon as it snows again. But meanwhile, look at me, I'm a regular exerciser!
If you're not familiar with Internal Halloween, it's the ideal holiday to add to your calendar. The beginning of the year is notorious for following the big holiday season with a long stretch of time without any good holidays. (Sorry, Valentine's Day, I said *good* holidays.) So in mid-January, it's far enough after New Years that we feel like we ought to start our resolutions, but not so far into January that we've already given up on them, and it's that perfect crossover of guilt and optimism that makes Internal Halloween such a great holiday.
Another thing I'm pretending to be this week is someone who has a reasonably clean desk and does not let paperwork and mail pile up. The key ingredient to this costume is that I cleaned my desk last week. The way you can tell it's just a costume is that while I was cleaning my desk, among the pile of unopened mail I found a check from my parents. Which they had sent in March of 2019.
So probably my "clean desk guy" costume is not going to fool me into thinking of myself as someone whose desk does not regularly look like a recycling landfill. But sometimes Internal Halloween isn't even about fooling yourself. It's just about giving you a few days to pretend you're someone you're not, someone who is living a more virtuous life than you are.
And I really think this holiday could catch on. Internal Halloween is very popular with many Republican Congressmen — who in spite of Trump losing by many electoral college votes, many millions of popular votes, and dozens of election lawsuits, support the overturning of the election to reinstall him as president — that claim to believe very strongly in law and order.
Perhaps that's the most charitable way to think of all these representatives in the news, who after years of divisive rhetoric, inflammatory remarks, and hateful caricaturing of opponents, have announced that they are in favor of "unity and healing." Well, I get it; I'm in favor of "a clean desk." It's just a shame that all of our actions before today show otherwise.
Still, I think Internal Halloween is the holiday we need, and if you agree, I hope you'll feel free to send me a letter about it, care of the Eagle. I will look forward to reading it in 2023.