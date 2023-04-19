Seth Brown: Listen to the verse, lest the mess get any worse... It's the guns

Life is never easy, and as always, it is fraught
With problems various that make it end before it ought.
There are auto accidents, and other accidents as well,
There are viruses like COVID, there is cancer in our cells,
But here in the USA, what makes most teens stop drawing breath?
What's been trending ever upward as their leading cause of death?
What has passed car crashes and COVID to stand as number one?
It's the guns.
•••
So far this year we've had more mass shootings than we have had days.
It's been happening for decades, so it's more than just a phase.
At our schools and movie theatres, bars and nightclubs, we get shot,
In our synagogues and churches, supermarket parking lots,
Bowling alleys, naval bases, at our parks and shopping malls,
In our offices or homes, or really, anywhere at all.
And what's the common thread that's letting all of this be done?
It's the guns.
•••
We're the one "developed" nation where this frequently occurs,
Though it's getting hard to argue that the moniker's deserved,
Since our national obsession with unfettered firearms
Is continuing to do our kids (and adults) grievous harm.
If three children die from lawn darts or a plastic-toy-filled-egg,
The offending object's banned from sale, no matter how they beg,
Yet with 20,000 killed last year, what's still allowed to run?
It's the guns.
•••
Certain politicians always look for something else to blame,
Saying guns are not the problem, must be all those video games,
Or the violence in the movies, or the absence of religion,
Or the fact our schools are not as highly fortified as prisons.
Yet these all hold true for other countries all across the globe,
So why do we have so many shootings? If we were to probe,
We'd look for a differentiating factor, and there's one:
It's the guns.
•••
Other countries with mass shootings acted swiftly to prevent it,
Saying, "We won't let this tragedy repeat here," and they meant it.
Britain's school shooting in '87 spawned a handgun ban,
Australia banned private gun sales when their mass shooting ran,
Germany installed a one-year waiting period, and thus,
All those places don't have constant new mass shooting deaths like us.
What's the thing they knew would just lead to more violence being done?
It's the guns.
•••
Even in this country, we've had assault weapons banned before,
We had passed a bill to do so back in 1994,
But a decade later in '04, the weapons ban expired,
And then we saw a steady rise of mass shootings transpired.
The jump was near-immediate, the deaths and shootings rippled,
More the doubling the mass shootings, while the deaths from them had tripled,
Proving clearly with hard evidence and stats that can't be spun:
It's the guns.
•••
Yes, they're in the Constitution, though that law is slightly dated,
Writ for muskets more than uzis, and it says "well-regulated"
So while licensed hunters have a right we may not want to stifle,
There's no reason most folks need a semi-automatic rifle.
And indeed, most people want gun regulations of some sort;
Background checks, "red flag" laws, safe storage and training have support.
We need licenses for cars and dogs, but where's this get undone?
It's the guns.
•••
We all are getting sick of this, young people more than most,
As they see more of their classmates go from living kids to ghosts,
And indeed, these kids are haunted even if they do survive,
So they're holding lots of Die-Ins and they're Marching For Our Lives,
Hoping somehow they can spur some representatives to care
As the NRA-backed politicians offer thoughts and prayers,
But insist the problem's mental health, and nothing can be done.
It's the guns.
•••
This month, two young men named Justin both stood up with pride in Tennessee
To stop access to guns for those with homicidal tendencies.
Constituents had asked for this, post-Nashville's March school shooting,
The Assembly, though, expelled them as an easy form of muting.
But their districts swiftly voted that they should be reinstated,
Since folks want their voices heard, and there's an issue long-awaited
On which it is clearly overdue for something to be done:
It's the guns.
It's the guns.
It's the guns.