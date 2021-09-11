Fifteen years ago, I squandered a tremendous opportunity that could have completely changed my life.
The year was 2006, and I was in Ohio for the Erma Bombeck Humor Writing Conference. Humor writers from across the country had gathered for a few days of lectures (but, y’know, funny lectures), panels, classes and networking. And while I am certainly terrible at networking and have only vaguely kept in touch with two or three people I met there, that wasn’t the squandered opportunity.
Late one evening, I was hanging out in the hotel lobby with one of the other writers when a tour bus pulled up to the hotel and many people began filing in, apparently coming from a Lil Wayne concert that just had ended. I’m a hip-hop fan and always looking for people to freestyle rap with, so, I asked some of the friendliest-looking people if any of them would be up for a freestyle.
Most of them just ignored me (which, to be fair, is a perfectly reasonable reaction when a random kid accosts you late at night in a hotel lobby and asks you to freestyle with him). But, one of them said, “You freestyle?” and when I said yes, he said, “Go ahead, then.”
I explained that I had hoped to freestyle with people, not at them, but he asked me again, so, I rapped a bit about the hotel lobby and the people passing through it. The guy seemed impressed, asked my name, and then scribbled down a phone number and his name on a Post-it note and told me he worked with a record company, and I should call and ask for him next week.
The next morning, I realized the paper had fallen out of my pocket the previous night and was lost.
It was the kind of opportunity that many people wait their whole lives for, and I had let it slip away. And it would be easy to sink into an endless loop of self-hatred and regretful misery — even now, I can’t believe I lost that number — and spend the rest of my life lamenting what could have been.
But, I avoid doing that, because I learned from the Best.
The Best, who was just Pete to his friends, was a drummer for a little rock band that nobody had heard of. But, then, just as a lot more people started to hear of them, the band decided to part ways with Pete and hire a replacement drummer by the name of Ringo Starr.
Crushing, life-ruining disappointment, right? Surprisingly, no. I actually have a poem about Pete Best in my new book “The Disapproval Of My Toaster,” but the main thing to know is that he repeatedly has said that he has no regrets.
“My life has progressed,” he said in an interview, “and I’m happy. That’s the beauty of it. I’m not reflecting back on it all the time.”
I still could be kicking myself for losing a record producer’s phone number. But, here was a guy who just missed out on being the drummer for the world’s most popular band of all time, and when asked about it, he said, “I wouldn’t change it. I’m happy.”
It does make one stop and think. Because in spite of an increasingly distressing world, I have to admit that I’m happier than I ever thought I would be.
And that’s really the heart of it. Maybe if I hadn’t lost that number, I could have been a famous rapper, which nearly every hip-hop fan wants to be when they grow up. But, plenty of famous rappers don’t seem happy.
Meanwhile, I recall hearing a story about one kid who, when the teacher asked him what he wanted to be when he grew up, just said “happy.” And when the teacher said he didn’t understand the assignment, he replied that they didn’t understand life.
Oh, and that kid’s name might have been John Lennon.