NORTH ADAMS — Oldie Wan Kenobi once described Mos Eisley to a young Luke Skywalker by saying “you will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy.” And that’s because he had never seen an Internet comment section.
Comment sections on the Internet are, generally speaking, terrible. I realize there is a certain level of ironic danger in mentioning this in a column on the Internet, but I’m hoping that all of you will comment while maintaining decorum, because my readers are lovely people who wouldn’t want to make awful comments, and those who dislike my writing should enjoy the chance to prove that I’m wrong about terrible comment sections just like I am about everything else.
I’m not wrong, though. The reason “Never read the comments” is an ancient piece of Internet wisdom is the universally acknowledged truth that a large number of people enjoy directing invective at strangers. Penny Arcade’s Greater Internet Theory originally hypothesized that giving a normal person anonymity and an audience made them behave like jerks. And indeed, YouTube comment sections filled with disgusting attacks lent some credence to the theory. If you enjoyed a pleasant video of a woman sharing her opinions on some video games, you could go to the comment section and immediately find a litany of sexist and racist comments, countless insults, a few threats, and most shockingly, even one or two people talking about games.
But modern research suggests that anonymity may be irrelevant, as you might suspect from reading comment sections on social media where people post under their real names. Last week comedian Sarah Silverman made an Instagram post about garlic bread, and her replies included a bevy of hateful and antisemitic comments. Numerous content creators have given up because the sheer volume of hateful comments overshadowed the joy of sharing their content with the world. There are many people who have left Twitter because they were too exhausted by all the terrible comments. Twitter supposedly developed an algorithm to ban users who made racist comments, but couldn’t use it because it would end up removing too many politicians.
And then of course, there’s Facebook.
I don’t know anyone on Facebook who hasn’t found themselves wading into an argument at some point. Someone will post something that annoys you and strikes you as wrong, so you have to jump in and explain why the other person may not be correct. Last week I found myself doing this in the comments of an Eagle article about the new lottery for vaccinated MA residents, when some commenters had described it as invented by an imbecile. So I leapt in to take up the mantle of that imbecile.
And the crazy thing was, I don’t even particularly like the lottery idea, but I felt the other commenters were being unkind, and so I took it upon myself to jump in and blather in defense of something about which I am ambivalent. I still believe everything I said, mind you, because I do think the lottery might accomplish some of its goals. But I’m not excited about it, I’m just reluctantly there because I can’t find a much better alternative — which, incidentally, is how I feel about Facebook in general.
If you read the Eagle online (which you do), you may have noticed that many Eagle articles posted on Facebook seem to attract unnecessarily negative comments. Event notice for a small talk being given in Tyringham? Safety warning about fireworks? Puff piece about a local designer who designed a suit that the First Lady wore to meet the Queen of England? Plenty of hateful comments on all of them, and that was just in the past week.
Sadly, that seems unlikely to change. I joined a local news Facebook group to read about a new restaurant, and the comments were so awful that I immediately unjoined. The ancient wisdom still holds. I think people have forgotten that you can disagree with someone without being mean about it. So I hope some of you will comment below and kindly explain why I’m completely wrong.
But I won’t know, because I’m trying not to read the comments.