Seth Brown: A shaggy cat taco story

NORTH ADAMS — Once upon a time, I'm walking down the street passing a taco truck that smelled good, which is basically redundant because tacos always smell good.
The ground (beef) floor for tacos is pretty high. In fact, I still recall the worst tacos I ever had, a decade ago: the meat was unflavored, the shells were stale, the tomatoes were mushy, the lettuce wasn't cut, and I still would have ordered thirds if the service wasn't so terrible.
I love tacos, there's really no time that I don't want tacos, but I also feel guilty buying tacos between meals because I'm not raking in that taco-on-demand kind of income. So I'm standing next to the taco truck, and I notice that the vendor is feeding a little taco to a cat that was just walking by! And I realize I'm probably not as cute as a cat, but I'm also hungrier than a cat and they don't appreciate a good taco like I do.
So I walk up to the cat, and I say, "Hey, cat, how come you get free tacos?"
And to my surprise, the cat turns to me and says, "Friend, I'm so glad you asked that! It's really quite simple, and I'd love to talk to you about it if you have a few minutes."
Now, I'm not the kind of guy who turns down a talking cat, especially if it could result in my getting free tacos, so I happily agree to hear more.
"The secret is all in the tongue," says the cat, "and it's a particular little motion that has me raking in dozens of tacos per week. I've given up tuna and mouse chasing, because I can just get free tacos whenever I want. I'm no longer slave to the schedule of a can opener, I make my own schedule, and have all the tacos I can eat."
I become impatient.
"You're probably wondering how," the cat continues, "and I'd be glad to show you for the low price of one fully loaded taco."
Now at this point, I am a little skeptical, because I worry the cat is just going to take my taco and leave without showing me the secret. So I ask the cat, "How do I know you won't just run off?"
"Cat's honor, cross my heart and swear on every one of my nine lives. If I do, then may this taco cat get run over by a racecar. Step on no pets!"
So I give him a taco, which he happily gobbles down and says, "Thanks, friend! And now as promised, here's the secret: You stick out your tongue fast, like you're trying to lick something, and then pull it back in. Then you get a free taco, and give me a bite. That's it! Now go get some free tacos!"
Well, I try it out, and sure enough the taco vendor just stares at me and no free taco occurs. I wonder if it was because he already gave a free taco to the cat, so I try all the other taco shops in town, sticking my tongue out and in, but while I get lots of strange looks, I get no food.
So I come back to the cat and tell him I'm not getting any tacos.
"Friend," he says, "to be totally honest with you, you're never going to get many tacos just sticking your own tongue out and in. What you really need to do is recruit some other folks to stick their tongues out, and in exchange for showing them this secret, they'll each give you a taco. And I just need a small bite out of each one."
And I've already bought the secret and feel like I need to earn tacos to make it worthwhile, so I start recruiting other people to stick their tongue out and in really fast at taco vendors. And this does get me a few tacos, but if I'd spent all this time working at any job, I'd have made enough money to buy lots of tacos for myself.
Meanwhile the people I sold the taco secret tongue move to are mad at me, because they've earned negative one tacos and look like idiots sticking out their tongues at the taco vendors. And my other friends are avoiding me because they're sick of me pitching them. And if I've learned anything from this experience, it's that you should never join a MLEM.