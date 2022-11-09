LENOX — We’ve survived another fall back to standard time. For early risers, it’s a boon to have more morning light. And for many, earlier sunset is a small price to pay.

Still, the threat to keep daylight time year-round remains, as well-meaning advocates claim that businesses would benefit from brighter late afternoons, and so would most citizens.

Our Senator Edward Markey and Marco Rubio, the Florida Republican, proposed the Sunshine Protection Act, which passed the Senate last March by “unanimous consent,” meaning no hearings, no debate. Presumably, Capitol Hill’s upper chamber believed that the sun was in need of defense from an attack of some kind.

Markey was so thrilled with the Senate’s approval that he tweeted a playlist that included The Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun,” Sheryl Crow’s “Soak Up The Sun,” and Scooter Lee’s “Walking On Sunshine.”

Last Friday, the Massachusetts Democrat issued a statement warning that “a cloud of darkness is set to descend on Americans this weekend. … As the sun sets on our sunshine and we enter a long, dark winter, Congress has a chance to do something almost unheard of in the wake of a midterm election: pass bipartisan legislation. I’m sending rays of support to the House to get this done so Americans don’t have to suffer in darkness.”

So far this year, the House of Representatives has declined to act, unable to agree on whether Markey’s bill made sense, or whether keeping standard time year-round might be a better idea. The decision by default: No change.

U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, the New Jersey Democrat who chairs the Energy and Commerce Committee, acknowledged to the Washington Post that “there are a broad variety of opinions about whether to keep the status quo, to move to a permanent time, and if so, what time that should be,” adding that opinions break down by region, not by party.

Year-round daylight saving time — a defensive strategy during World War II to help ward off potential airborne attacks under cover of darkness — had a brief run starting in 1973 to reduce energy use during the Arab oil embargo. It was so unpopular that it was repealed the following year.

“We don’t want to make a hasty change and then have it reversed several years later after public opinion turns against it,” Pallone said.

Markey and his allies tout the benefits of year-round daylight saving time because, they say, children could play outdoors later, seasonal depression would be reduced, and there would be fewer vehicle collisions with deer, which are most common around dusk and dawn.

But, as explained in this space every year around this time, heavy early-morning traffic would see an uptick in accidents and children would head to school in total darkness, since sunrise in many areas — including the Berkshires — would be at about 8:30 for six weeks in early winter.

No doubt, there’s widespread support for doing away with changing timepieces every March and November. Nineteen states have passed legislation or resolutions to remain on DST year-round, but only if Congress passed a law and President Biden signed it, so the entire nation (except for Arizona and Hawaii) would be on the same schedule.

Last week, Marc Weinberg, a Louisville, Ky., TV meteorologist urged permanent abandonment of daylight saving time. “I would rather just stay on normal time year round,” he tweeted. “The late sunsets are cool and all, but the crazy late sunrises in winter are simply not feasible.” For Kentucky, daylight saving time year-round would mean a sunrise at 9 a.m. in early winter. The same would be true in western New York, Pennsylvania, Indiana and other locations near the western end of their time zones.

With lawmakers having hit the snooze button, there is little chance of the legislation advancing in the House during the lame-duck period, congressional aides said. In that case, the Senate would have to reintroduce the legislation next year.

It’s worth noting that the medical community’s sleep experts and neurologists argue that depriving people of early-morning sunlight would harm circadian rhythms that regulate sleep-wake cycles and overall health. Religious leaders point out that morning prayers would have to be conducted in full darkness so participants could get to work and school on time.

What about public opinion? A March 2022 YouGov poll showed that 64 percent of respondents wanted to stop the twice-per-year clock-changing ritual. But only about half of the people who favored a change wanted permanent daylight saving time, while about one-third supported permanent standard time and others were unsure.

“We’d be pissing off half the country no matter what,” said a congressional aide.

As the rock group Chicago wondered in its 1969 hit, “Does anybody really know what time it is…Does anybody really care?”

It turns out a lot of us are passionate about daylight. But since we don’t agree, we’ll have to just continue biding our time.