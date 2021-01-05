TYRINGHAM — Soldier, adventurer, diplomat, international civil servant, peacemaker, writer, painter — and the personification of a courteous and kindly Englishman of the old school, Brian Urquhart lived out his final years in Tyringham with his wife Sidney, his extended nearby family and his devoted old corgi Archie.
It was not until late in life that this remarkable and heroic man — among many other distinctions, he was the inventor of the blue helmet-wearing U.N. Peacekeeping Force — decided that he should become an American.
He had lived in this country since the end of the war. He paid his taxes here. His wife was an American. Almost all of the rest of his family lived here.
That he finally took the plunge in 2013, when he was 92 years old, owed a good deal to the election of Barack Obama. Brian said he felt enormous gratitude to the American people for the wisdom of their choice. But it also owed more than a little to his decision to come along with me when I took the citizenship oath at my naturalization ceremony on Independence Day in 2011.
My wife and I collected Brian and Sidney early on the clear, steamy Monday morning. When we got to Tyringham, they were already standing outside their old Shaker meetinghouse on Jerusalem Road, excited, eager to get going. I was togged up to the nines. Brian was in tropical gear, as if ready to go to the Congo, where he had served for many years (and where he had suffered one of his kidnappings and the many beatings that marked his career).
“It’s going to be a hot one,” he remarked, and he was spot on.
By the time we got to Boston, it was well into the 90s, and on the afterdeck of the USS Constitution, where the ceremony was to be held, it was touching 100 degrees.
But he maintained his elan, his good cheer, his endless curiosity, his quintessential Englishness.
“My word. What a frightfully nice ship this is,” he remarked as we gazed up at the masts and tried to identify and name the innumerable ropes. “And what jolly uniforms the sailors wear — all to look the part for the ceremony, I suppose.”
We ate lobster rolls in a tent, thought it best not to drink beer — sleep would surely follow — and then took our seats. The 20 of us being sworn in up front, Brian and Sidney and my wife Setsuko sat a few rows back, observing it all. We were all given small American flags to wave and booklets telling us things like how we could apply to vote or get a passport or a social security number.
Officials then gathered on a dais by the ship’s wheel, someone pounded a gavel, a quiet fell — aside from the cry of some seagulls, and the slap of seawater against the venerable ship’s old wooden hull. There was a smell of tar and sailcloth and the decking of warm cedar, newly holystoned.
The speeches were something of a blur: I remember that of the new citizens a 16-year-old girl from Vietnam was the youngest and I was the oldest, that we were both then applauded, and we all waved our flags. And then the judge, a lady of great distinction named Marianne Bowler, rose formally to swear us in — and in doing so made a remark that Brian and I would remember always.
“It is important for you standing in front of us here,” she declared, “to remember one thing: that we on the dais were born Americans. But all of you assembled here, you chose to become Americans. You chose us. And for that we are most deeply grateful, and we welcome you among us.”
I choked back a tear and glanced back at Brian. He was dabbing at his eye, too. Maybe it was the perspiration. Maybe not.
Yes, he said in the car on the way home that evening, he was moved, and deeply so. And he now had no doubt he was at last going to apply, just as I did.
“Two years, is that what it took?” he asked. And yes, I responded, that’s indeed what it took.
“Well, that should be time enough,” he said.
And so it was. In 2013, at a ceremony in New York City, Sir Brian Edward Urquhart, KCMG, MBE, became sworn in as a citizen of the United States. He was not asked to renounce his British citizenship. He was born in Bridport, in the county of Dorset, England, on Feb. 28, 1919, and died in Tyringham on Saturday. He was very nearly 102 years old.
His wife Sidney died separately, one day later. Both, at the end of their lives, were Americans.