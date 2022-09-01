Simon Winchester: At Sandisfield Farmers Market, good karma flows like maple syrup

SANDISFIELD — Customers hoping to buy maple syrup at Sandisfield's minuscule Friday farmers market recently, expecting to see on his usual folding chair Dragonfly Farms’ longtime proprietor, Charles Adams, were in for a surprise.
In place of Mr. Adams with his work-stained baseball cap, plaid shirt and droopy mustache was a young and bewildered-looking young woman of markedly different appearance, a stranger to these parts, who had a most uplifting story to tell.
Which she proceeded to relate while Mr. Adams was off on a mission of kindly good-neighborliness, which this young lady will likely never forget and which should make Sandisfield feel proud.
The young lady, encountered by this reporter while on her temporary maple syrup-selling duty, was a Californian named Ramya Sampath. She is a fourth-year medical student at the University of Rochester. On this particular Friday afternoon she had been driving her Nissan Quest on a 370-mile trip from Lake Ontario across to New Haven for a relaxing weekend with friends at Yale.
But she made three critical mistakes: one, not filling her tank to the brim with gasoline; two, using her cellphone to tell her the way; and three, believing that her cellphone was correct.
As she eased off the Turnpike at Lee, her phone told her that the best way to Yale was along Route 20 to Becket and then south on Route 8 — toward us — through a confusion of pretty hills and villages with nary a single gas station — nor much else — in sight.
Heading south along the attractive but currently low-flowing Farmington River, her car's "tank empty" light started to blink. Soon an insistent dinging told her to start looking for help. Of which, in these hills, there was none.
By the time she reached the New Boston Inn she was running on fumes and wisely pulled over. The staff at the inn told her what she already knew from her cellphone — a Shell station was at Riverton, 12 miles away. She responded like Sully in his doomed airplane: Unable.
She stepped out of the inn's back door and saw, in a field in the distance, the Sandisfield Farmers Market.
A small market, no customers, just a man playing pleasant music on a keyboard and three stalls: Old Drone Apiary with honey; Floodgate Farm with vegetables; and selling maple syrup, Dragonfly's redoubtable Charles Adams.
You'd like maple syrup? he asked, hopefully. No, said a near-panicky Ms. Sampath, I'd like gasoline.
And here's where Sandisfield Nice comes in.
You look after my stall, Mr. Adams said; I'll go fetch you some gas. So he took his truck up to Tolland to get a 5-gallon can, then vanished down Route 8 to acquire the promised elixir.
While Bill Taylor (he of the keyboard) and Jaye Moscariello tried to sell salad and kale chips and the man from Sheffield tried to sell honey and pies, our doctor-to-be from South India tried gamely to sell Mr. Adams’ syrup. The birds chirped and the grass grew and few customers stopped by.
Thirty minutes later, Mr. Adams returned, his gas can brimming. He decanted it into the fumes remaining in the Nissan.
How did you do? he asked Ms. Sampath. No sale, she said, I'm sorry. But I'll buy some. Lots. She brightly scooped up as many bottles of syrup and maple cream as she could carry. You take Venmo? PayPal?
Mr. Adams, who is very much an old-school Yankee, has neither cellphone nor email and took only cash. The young lady, naturally, had none.
Don't worry about it, said Mr. Adams. But she did, and turned to the ever-helpful Ms. Moscariello, who did have Venmo and did have cash. Ms. Sampath transmitted the significant sum to Ms. Moscariello, who then paid Mr. Adams for the syrup and gasoline. Ms. Moscariello then sold Ms. Sampath a bag of kale chips on the side.
Whereupon our young visitor took off for New Haven, reaching her friends a little more than hour later.
In a phone call later from Rochester, she said, It is literally the most charming adventure I have had for a long, long time. The middle of nowhere, the nicest people on Earth. I cannot say thank you enough. It restores one's faith.
In Kismet maybe. Or, to someone whose parents are from India, karma. Very good karma, in dear old Sandisfield.