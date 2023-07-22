William 'Smitty' Pignatelli: How many more lives must Massachusetts lose to opioid overdoses before we take up the right tools?

Two thousand, three hundred and fifty-seven Massachusetts lives were lost to opioid-related overdose deaths in 2022. Let that number sink in. If you fill the number of seats in the Colonial Theater in the Berkshires and triple it, that is how many individuals died in our commonwealth from overdoses last year alone. This statistic is jarring on its own but drastically surpasses pre-pandemic peaks.
We understand the opioid epidemic is a serious, complex problem. It has many multifaceted root causes that continue to devastate our communities. Although overdose numbers in Berkshire County have declined thanks to our county’s proactive approach, the statewide data is a cruel reminder that this crisis is not going anywhere anytime soon.
I worked with a state representative many years ago who had a sign on his desk that read the following: “Are you coming to me with a problem, or are you offering me solutions?” I do not claim to have the magic answer to solving the opioid crisis. The message of this sign resonates with me because I firmly believe that there is always something that can be done to make forward progress, no matter the issue at hand or the scope of the solution.
Here is what I do know: Equipping ourselves, our friends, our neighbors, our families and especially our first responders with tools like naloxone saves lives. A 2015 review of emergency medical services data in Massachusetts found that when naloxone was administered, 93.5 percent of people survived their overdose. That is 93.5 percent of people who are given a fighting chance at recovery, all because they had access to a medication that can fit in their pocket.
I had the honor of co-hosting the first-ever naloxone training and advocacy day at the Statehouse back in June. The gravity of the event and the incredible turnout was not lost on me, as my colleagues and I remembered the lives lost to overdoses and took targeted measures to ensure that if we ever encountered an overdose situation we would be prepared to act.
I have been the lead sponsor of An Act helping overdosing persons in emergencies — also known as the HOPE Act — for about six years, but the catalyst for my involvement in the opioid fight began when I learned of a young man in my district who died of an overdose in the presence of a first responder while waiting for naloxone to arrive on the scene. This is the reality that we are dealing with, especially in our rural communities. We can’t take a gamble on someone’s life and hope that the first person at the scene is carrying naloxone. We need to know for certain that regardless of where we are or whenever an emergency occurs, we are ready.
Solutions like carrying naloxone should empower of all us. Naloxone is more accessible than ever before; you can walk into a pharmacy and purchase it over the counter. It is a tool that we have at our disposal, it is easy to use and, most importantly, it is proven to save lives. If we have the chance to save a life and give someone struggling with substance use a chance at a better future, why wouldn’t we take it?
Let’s continue to set the example here in the Berkshires and take the initiative upon ourselves to be vigilant in the face of this worsening crisis.