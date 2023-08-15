Steve Nelson: To stop Trump, Biden must withdraw

The Republican candidate for president in 2024 is likely to be Donald Trump. His candidacy is a clear and present danger to democracy in America. To stop Trump, Joe Biden must withdraw from the race in favor of a younger and more dynamic candidate.
Despite (or because of) the maelstrom of legal actions swirling around him, Trump continues to dominate the polls, leading his nearest Republican Primary challenger, Gov. Ron DeSantis, by margins of two to one or more in the polls, with the other GOP hopefuls mired in the single digits.
The process by which Republicans choose delegates makes Trump highly likely to capture the party’s nomination. Going into the 2020 campaign, Trump worked with state GOP leaders to give him an edge in how delegates were allocated. States have until Oct. 1 to make changes to those rules, but Trump supporters are working to keep them in place.
Under those rules, about 30 percent of all delegates are awarded on a winner-take-all basis to the leading candidate in 19 primaries. Based on current polls, we must assume that Trump would get virtually all of them. Another 30 percent are awarded proportionally among the candidates in each primary, except that in 17 of them if the leading candidate hits a certain “trigger” threshold, typically 50 percent of the vote, he wins them all. So assume that Trump gets another 15 percent of all the delegates from that group on a winner-take-all basis and another 10 percent on a proportional basis. That would give him 55 percent of the delegates without even accounting for the remaining 40 percent, allocated on a proportional vote basis or at state conventions, with Trump certain to get a large share. Unless there’s a cataclysmic turn of events, Trump is a shoo-in for the Republican nomination.
For those who find this prospect appalling, many are pinning their hopes on Joe Biden. It must be said he’s done a pretty good job. Just remember the state of the union two weeks before his inaugural, when the Capitol was attacked by a mob. We elected Biden to return the country to something resembling normalcy in these very abnormal times, and he has. Despite rabid GOP opposition, he has scored some major legislative wins and worked effectively with our international allies. The job market is strong, inflation is declining and the COVID crisis is over.
All this should bode well for Biden, yet his approval ratings remain dismal, and in the polls he is barely beating or even trailing Trump. Many Democrats prefer that someone else be the party’s nominee. In a close election, as 2024 certainly will be, turnout is key, and turnout is driven by grassroots enthusiasm. That is something Biden sorely lacks, as evidenced by his lackluster fundraising haul from small donors.
I don’t think Biden has the physical and mental energy to fully exploit a president’s most powerful tool: the bully pulpit. People need to hear inspiring speeches that will have them cheering, rallying to the cause of fairness and opportunity, to stand up for women’s right to control their own bodies, to prevent climate change, to stop the GOP from undermining democracy. But Biden is not someone who is up to it.
It didn’t have to be this way. Joe could have been a hero by stepping aside to allow a new generation of Democratic candidates to rise. He could have said that he was going to focus his remaining time in office working for the American people and for international peace. That would have been an admirable legacy. But like too many in powerful positions, he can’t let go. Yet he must.
Yes, it’s a risk changing horses in midstream, but clinging to the hope that Biden can win is by far the greater risk. Any signs of further decline from aging will doom his candidacy. There is still time to rally behind another candidate and force Biden from the race, as Eugene McCarthy forced out Lyndon Johnson eight months before the 1968 general election.
Who can we turn to? Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, of Michigan, is a proven winner, tough, a straightshooter who can attract independent and Republican votes. She led the successful effort to protect abortion rights in Michigan and has called that issue the key to the 2024 elections. It’s how Democrats can generate the enthusiasm to turn out the vote, as women supporting abortion rights remarkably did in Kansas after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Joe can’t do that. Whitmer can.
Gov. Whitmer has appropriately said she won’t run for president in 2024. She cannot appear to undermine Biden. But everything changes if he withdraws. The stakes are too great to gamble on Biden. We must chart a new course forward in 2024.